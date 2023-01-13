Sidharth Malhotra Says He Has Kiara Advani On Speed Dial; 'It Comes In Handy'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who is busy promoting his film 'Mission Majnu', recently revealed that his rumoured girlfriend and 'Shershaa' co-star Kiara Advani is on his speed dial.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sidharth said, "Yes, I do (have Kiara on my speed dial). It comes in handy to call up your co-actors. I have a lot of other people on speed dial.”

In another segment of the interview, Sidhart Malhotra also expressed his desire to spy on Kiara Advani and find out the number of times she works out in a month.

He said, " "I would spy on how many times she workout in the month. It would be named 'Mission' CrossFit or Not Fit or Is She Fit?".

Kiara too has Sidharth on her speed dial

Last year, Varun Dhawan confirmed that Kiara Advani also has the 'Marjaavaan' actor on her speed dial.

Sidharth and Kiara are rumoured to be dating each other ever since they starred together in the 2021 film 'Shershaah'. However, they haven't ever accepted their relationship in public. Sidharth and Kiara are often pictured together on various occasions and are now rumoured to be marrying each other in February this year.

In December, it was reported that the couple is planning for a February wedding and the festivities will begin sometime in the first week. An official confirmation on the same is awaited.

On the work front, other than 'Mission Majnu' co-starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'. He will also be seen in filmmakers Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre's 'Yodha.'

Meanwhile, Kiara who was recently seen in the 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sameer Vidwans' 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha', co-starring Kartik Aaryan.