Sidharth Malhotra Sends 'love And Happiness' To Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt; See

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's grand wedding is one of the most talked-about affairs of 2022. After dating for five years, on 14 April 2022, the duo finally bonded for life as they exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family members at Ranbir’s Vastu residence in Mumbai.

Their wedding glimpses took the internet by storm with many celebrities and other fans extending their heartiest congratulations to the newlyweds. As the lavish ceremony was a hush-hush affair, not many Bollywood celebrities could grace the event. However, they did send their best wishes to the newlyweds through their social media handles. Joining the bandwagon is actor Sidharth Malhotra who sent his warmth and love to the new power couples of the town.

Siddharth Malhotra reacts to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding pics

As soon as the glimpses of the dreamy wedding surfaced online, several celebrities including Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and many others wished the power couples for stepping into a new phase of their life. As Alia Bhatt treated fans with glimpses of her wedding, the new bride's Student of the year co-star and dear friend Sidharth Malhotra also took to the comments section and dropped a heartfelt comment wishing them love and happiness for their future. Sid wrote "congratulations guys all the love and happiness (sic)"

Ranbir-Alia's wedding

Alia Bhatt on 14th April took to her Instagram and shared glimpses of her royal wedding. Sharing the pics, Alia penned a heartfelt caption. She wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights, and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia (sic)"

Take a look her post below:

(Image: @aliaabhatt/Instagram/PTI)