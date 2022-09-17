Sidharth Malhotra Sets Major Fitness Goals In His New Gym 'sponsored By Nature'; See Pic

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is one of the fittest actors in the B-town industry. The actor often shares glimpses of his intense and interesting workout sessions, as evident from the posts shared by him on his social media space. Malhotra, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action-thriller flick Yodha in Manali, shared a fresh workout picture of himself, thereby setting major fitness goals.

On Saturday, the Shershaah actor headed to his Instagram handle and uploaded a picture of his new gym ‘sponsored by nature.’ The 37-year-old could be seen doing his workout with the support of a tree. In the picture, he could be seen wearing a black t-shirt and grey-coloured trousers. Sharing the pic, Sidharth dished out some fitness motivation and wrote in the caption, "Free gym membership, Sponsored by nature #SidFit #outdoorworkout." Take a look:

Commenting on the post, actor Rakul Preet wrote, "Best". Not only did Rakul react to Sidharth's post, but the latter's fans also headed to the comments section to appreciate the actor. A netizen wrote, "Looking very handsome", and another fan commented, "You highlighted the greenery", while many dropped hearts on the post.

Sidharth Malhotra talks about his 'extreme' journey

Since making his Bollywood debut in 2012 with Student of the Year, Sidharth Malhotra has been in a number of hit movies, including Shershaah, Kapoor & Sons, Ek Villain, and others. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Malhotra said his journey has been 'extreme'. He said,

"Eventually, you have to live with your gut instincts and your dedication and your obsession with one particular field while trying to achieve it. I’m a prime example of that and I hope that youngsters will take inspiration from it."

On the professional front, the actor has a list of films lined up in the pipeline. He will be next seen in Mission Majnu, a web series, titled Indian Police Force, Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh and Yodha.

Image: Instagram/@sidharthmalhotra