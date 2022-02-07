Actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently busy shooting in Bhopal for his upcoming action-thriller movie Yodha. The film is helmed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha and produced by Dharma Productions. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna in lead roles.

Sidharth keeps sharing glimpses from the shoot location of the film. Recently, the Student of the Year actor raised the fitness bar and shared a video of his outdoor workout from the shoot. His recent Instagram post is proof that he can work out anywhere, as he flaunted his exceptional flexibility and body strength in the video.

Sidharth Malhotra shares his fitness routine

Recently, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared a video that gave fans a glimpse of his outdoor workout session. In the video, he is seen working out on a tree. The Marjaavaan actor is using gymnastic rings that are tied to the branch of a tree and he is seen doing some effortless muscle-up followed by a full 360-degree turn. The actor is donned in a grey hoodie paired with white pants and black sneakers. Sharing the video, the Ek Villain actor penned down a motivational caption for his fans. He wrote, “No gym, No time, No excuses, All I need is a tree #SidFit #Yodha #Shoot #Outdoor #Bhopal #NatureLover (sic).” Here take a look at the video-

Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for Yodha in Bhopal

Last week, Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture as he commenced shooting for his movie Yodha in Bhopal. The actor showed off his jawline with the city's beautiful skyline in the background. Sharing the photo, Sidharth wrote, "Opportunities are like sunrises. If you wait too long, you miss them'. - William Arthur Ward." He also used hashtags like #morningmotivation #morningsun #readyforwork #yodha. Here take a look at his post-

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming projects

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Shershaah, which chronicled the life of the 1999 Kargil War Hero Vikram Batra. He will next appear in Yodha. Apart from Yodha, Sidharth also has Mission Majnu in the pipeline. Mission Majnu will mark Rashmika Mandanna's debut in the Hindi film industry. The film is scheduled to arrive in the theatres on May 13, 2022. He will also be seen in the comedy-drama film Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Image: Instagram@sidmalhotra