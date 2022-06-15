Spiritual guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has been the forerunner of the 'Save the Soil' initiative lately, which has triggered reactions from various eminent personalities from all across. The spiritual leader had embarked on a 100-day, 30,000-kilometre Save Soil journey on a motorcycle across 26 nations in Europe and the Middle East on March 21, 2022, and had concluded his journey at Jamnagar port on May 29 while raising the alarming need for soil conservation.

Recently, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a programme on 'Save Soil Movement' on World Environment Day, Sadhguru's clarion call for soil conservation receives support from Bollywood stars as well. For the unknown, 'Save Soil Movement' is a global initiative to raise awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it.

Sidharth Malhotra enjoys a bike ride with Sadhguru

Recently, actor Sidharth Malhotra also showed his active participation in the noble initiative after he shared a bunch of pictures of a bike ride with the spiritual guru. In the pictures, the Student of the Year star can be seen donning a white round-neck T-shirt that he paired with a khaki shirt and denim. On the other hand, Sadhguru was seen dressed in a yellow t-shirt with Save Our Soil slogan written on it.

In the other pictures, Sadhguru can be seen sitting on the bike all geared up for the ride and posing for the camera. He captioned the pictures, “Destination #HealthyFuture. #SaveSoil ride with @sadhguru.” The post received immense support and appreciation from the actor's fans who were amazed to see him lending his support to such a righteous cause.

One of the actor's fans wrote, "Super proud of you for coming forward in initiatives like these." Another follower of the actor echoed similar sentiments and wrote, "You are my inspiration," while a third user chimed in and commented, "You're The Most Humble Person."

Following his International tour, Sadhguru kickstarted his Save Soil journey to cover 10 Indian states over the course of 25 days which began on May 29. Earlier Sadhguru had also addressed a public gathering at the Jio World Centre on June 12 for the same cause.

IMAGE: Instagram/Sidmalhotra