Sidharth Malhotra Shares His Look As He Resumes Shooting For Film 'Yodha' In Bhopal

Sidharth Malhotra begins shooting for Yodha in Bhopal

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram on Tuesday and shared a new picture as he commenced the shooting for his movie Yodha in Bhopal. The actor showed off his jawline with the city's beautiful skyline in the background. Sharing the photo, Sidharth wrote, "Opportunities are like sunrises. If you wait too long, you miss them'. - William Arthur Ward." He also used hashtags like #morningmotivation #morningsun #readyforwork #yodha.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani wrapped the filming of the action thriller and took to her Instagram to share pictures from the sets of the movie. Sharing a picture with the cast and crew of Yodha, Disha wrote, "thank you my most fabulous team for such an amazing experience, can’t wait #yodha." The mobile will also star Raashi Khanna in the lead role and is scheduled to release on November 11, 2022.

Sidharth Malhotra was recently seen in the biographical war film Shershaah, based on the life of Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life during the Kargil War. The movie also featured Kiara Advani in the lead role and was released on Amazon Prime Video. Malhotra received widespread critical acclaim for his performance in the movie and Shershaah become the most-watched Indian film on the streaming platform.

Malhotra will next be seen alongside South diva Rashmika Mandanna in the upcoming spy thriller film Mission Majnu. The movie will mark Mandanna's debut in Hindi film industry. Sharing the first look of the film, the actor wrote, "The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines!". The film is scheduled to arrive in the theatres on May 13, 2022. He will also be seen in the comedy-drama film Thank God alongside Ajay Devgn, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra