Sidharth Malhotra Shares 'Sunday Thoughts' With Shirtless Picture; Netizens React

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, Sidharth Malhotra shared a glimpse of him posing amid a scenic location as he shared a motivational quote.

Kriti Nayyar
Sidharth Malhotra

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SIDMALHOTRA


Sidharth Malhotra is giving major vacation goals with his latest Instagram post, in which he poses shirtless amid the scenic sunset and blue waters. The Shershaah actor treated his fans with his 'Sunday Thoughts' which included a motivational quote by Walt Whitman. The actor's silhouette perfectly fits into the amazing background, with fans gushing over the actor's chiseled physique. 

Sidharth Malhotra shares 'Sunday Thoughts' 

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, January 23, the Student Of The Year star can be seen posing amid a pool as the sun rays beautifully light up his silhouette. In the caption, he added Walt Whitman's quote that read, "Keep your face always toward the sunshine - and shadows will fall behind you.” He also added hashtags like 'Sundayquotes, life quotes, sidfit'. Take a look. 

Netizens react

His post left many fans gushing over the actor, as they dropped comments like "another day another slay", "so fine", "hey handsome" among others. Many also asked who the photographer was, hinting at his rumoured girlfriend and Shershaah co-actor Kiara Advani. One netizen wrote, "I'm in love with the photographer", while another quipped "picture credit- @kiaraaliadvani".  

A few days back, Sidharth shared a picture of him in what he called the "hmm pose" along with another motivational caption. "My hmmm pose.“Change your thinking & it will change your life...” he wrote. 

Earlier this month, Kiara posted a video montage from her trip to the Maldives, which received multiple comments from fans asking where Malhotra was. In the short clip, she can be seen running towards the camera on the beach, as she stuns in a white bikini. She is also seen enjoying stopping dolphins from a boat. Take a look. 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Sidharth and Kiara were seen together in Shershaah, which chronicled the life of the 1999 Kargil War Hero Vikram Batra. While Malhotra essayed the eponymous character, Kiara was seen as his love interest Dimple Cheema. The duo won laurels for their stunning chemistry in the film. 

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in Yodha. He will also be seen in Mission Majnu, as well as in the comedy film Thank God

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SIDMALHOTRA

Tags: Sidharth Malhotra, Shershaah, Kiara Advani
