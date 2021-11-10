Sidharth Malhotra Shares Thoughts On Marriage, Says 'no Plans As Of Now'

Actor Sidharth Malhotra who began his journey in Bollywood as an assistant director and later proved his mettle with various iconic roles has been receiving a lot of fame recently. The actor who has appeared in films like Student of the Year, Hasee Toh Phasee, and more, received terrific love for his last release Shershaah. Sidharth perfectly fit the character of Param Vir Chakra-awardee Captain Vikram Batra and his chemistry with Kiara Advani was breathtaking. With several rumours hovering around his marriage with lady love Kiara, the actor put all the speculations to rest in his recent interaction with Hindustan Times.

Sidharth Malhotra shares his marriage plans

The actor spoke about his marriage plans and revealed that this is something that will take its usual course of time. Sharing his views on the same, the actor told the leading daily that there are no plans as of now. He feels that it is something that will take its course. The actor joke around and shared that the “film's production has not happened yet. I don’t have the story, script, or cast ready for that. As and when it happens, or falls into my lap, I will let everyone else know.”

Post his film Shershaah, the actor revealed that people have started taking him more seriously as an actor. Sidharth who is looking forward to the release of his next film Mission Majnu opposite Rashmika Mandanna said that he feels what success changes are the sense of a performer. He dived right back into work as a performer and confidence that a film’s team or director would have when he give suggestions and now it will have more weightage.

Meanwhile, on the work front, post receiving appreciation for his last release Shershaah, the actor is currently working on his upcoming movies, namely Thank God and Mission Majnu. In Thank God, he will be sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh while in Mission Majnu, he will be acting alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Zakir Hussain, Sharib Hashmi, and others. As per Pinkvilla reports, Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty will be seen collaborating with Sidharth Malhotra for a cop-based web series, which will witness a digital release via Amazon Prime Video.

Image: Instagram/SidMalhotra: