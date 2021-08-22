Sidharth Malhotra Shares Yet Another BTS Video From 'Shershaah' Shoot In Kargil

Sidharth Malhotra recently starred in the film Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani. The film revolved around the heroic saga of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra who led the most difficult operations during the Kargil war. The film was released on August 13 on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. It currently has an IMDb rating of 8.8 on 10 and became a huge success. While Sidharth Malhotra is celebrating the success of the film, he is also treating his fans with a series of BTS videos from the film's shoot in Kargil.

Sidharth Malhotra shares BTS video from Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra has been sharing several stories from the filming of Shershaah. He recently took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS video from Shershaah's shoot in Kargil. In the video, The Student Of The Year actor was seen getting excited to see an Indian Air force chopper. At the end of the video, he said, "That was super close man," while smiling before the camera. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Story 3 on #OnSetWithShershaah Couldn't help but smile & be in awe like a child on seeing our Indian chopper, up and close in the Kargil mountains...😎."

Sidharth Malhotra shared the second story earlier this week. The BTS video saw Siddharth Malhotra performing the war scene. Through the caption of the post, the actor shared how they recreated the Kargil war scene. He wrote, "Story 2 on #OnSetWithShershaah. Recreating the Kargil war. This scene was particularly shot to give the audience a real-life experience of challenges faced by our Indian army soldiers while keeping in mind Vikram Batra’s character. We were shooting at actual locations after having done multiple drills on military gun firing and grenade handling. The feeling of breathlessness is quite natural at 12,000 ft above sea level, although the Indian army troops are stationed at a much higher peak." He then gave credits for the scene to the director, DOP and action director of the film.

In the first story, the Kapoor And Sons actor shared the "checkpoint gunfire sequence" from the film. He shared how the scene was shot after several drills. He also learned how to get the posture right for the shot. He wrote, "Checkpoint Gun Fire Sequence.

This shot reminds me of the scene where we had to portray the rush, when a sudden attack takes place. The transition from a relaxed casual body language to a panicky one was something we had to get right."

