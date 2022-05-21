Sidharth Malhotra Showers Praise On Rumoured GF Kiara's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'; Latter Reacts

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan's recently released horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been garnering widespread love, with many lauding the duo's impeccable performance in Anees Bazmee's directorial. Kiara's rumoured beau and Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra jumped on the bandwagon and heaped praise on the film, wishing the team good luck.

Malhotra, who was also present at the film's screening earlier this week, called it the perfect amalgamation of laughter and thrill, further hoping that it fares well. Kiara quickly posted his review on her social media handle and added smiling emojis.

Sidharth Malhotra reviews rumoured GF Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Taking to his Instagram stories, Sidharth shared the film's poster alongside penning his reviews. He wrote, "#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 got laughter, thrills and entertainment. Kudos and best wishes to @Kiaraaliaadvani @aneezbazmee @kartikaaryan @muradkhetani and team. Kill it." Kiara reposted it with smiling and hand-folded emoticons. Take a look.

Sidharth recently attended the special screening of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Mumbai and was seen sharing a sweet moment with Kiara as he left the venue. In a video making rounds on the internet, the lovebirds are seen being escorted toward the exit as Sidharth shares a warm hug with Kiara while seemingly congratulating her. The incident also quashed recent rumours of their breakup, with fans rooting for the couple.

According to an earlier report by BollywoodLife, a source stated that the stars have fallen out of love and decided to part ways. The source mentioned, "Sidharth and Kiara bonded very well and there was a time when many thought they'll end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise. We wonder what went wrong between the couple and we hope they sort it out if there is any possibility," the source added.

More on Sidharth and Kiara's work front

After her recent outing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara will be seen in Raj Mehta's directorial comedy-drama Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Neetu Kapoor. She also has a project alongside Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Sidharth has Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force in the pipeline. His debut web series will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video.

Image: Instagram@SIDHARTHMALHOTRA, Twitter/@TUTEJAJOGINDER)