Sidharth Malhotra's Shirtless Pictures Is Taking The Internet By Storm

Amid coronavirus lockdown, with shootings stalled, several stars who are confined to their house, are finding ways to keep themselves busy and entertained. Bollywood’s dashing star Sidharth Malhotra shared a picture on social media while flaunting his muscular body. The actor humorously revealed that the only outdoors that he has ventured in is his very own balcony throughout the lockdown.

Sidharth Malhotra leaves hearts fluttering with the latest pic

The Ek Villain actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture where he can be seen flaunting his shirtless chiseled body. In the throwback picture, he can be seen wearing sunglasses while standing shirtless atop a small motorboat on a beach. Captioning the post, the actor described that he has donned this look and is all set to move outdoors which is his balcony.

Ready with my shades for the sun n some fun outdoors ....my balcony!#Lockdown4 #StayHome pic.twitter.com/sgd3JuEq9n — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) May 24, 2020

Several fans of the actor who were awestruck after watching him bare-chested flocked the comment section and praised the actor for his washboard abs. One of the users wrote that Sidharth’s latest picture is inspiring many to make that summer beach body amid lockdown. Another user requested the actor that his fans are dying to see him in this look again. Some even requested the star to change his display picture and replace it with his hot beachy ones which are just soaring the temperature.

Sometime back, the actor who is quarantined in Mumbai with his furry pet dog Oscar gave a glimpse of his cooking skills. Sidharth Malhotra seems to be giving major cooking competition to his fellow friends. The actor recently baked a loaf of bread at home after he went a shortage of the same. Sidharth shared a video on his Twitter handle where he can be seen baking a multi-grain bread at home. The video starts with Sidharth who runs out of healthy bread at home amid lockdown.

So instead of panicking, the Student of the Year actor decides to make his own at home. In the following video, Sidharth can be seen showing off all the ingredients that he used while baking a loaf of bread. At the end of the clip, the actor can be seen relishing the bread and patting himself for the hard work. Sidharth captioned the video by informing his fans that he ran out of bread and he decided to make out at home. Sidharth seems to be bracing his cooking skills at home and trying different things amid lockdown.

