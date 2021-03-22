Sidharth Malhotra Speaks On 'low Times' In Career: 'No One Introspects When Films Do Well'

Bollywood actor, Sidharth Malhotra recently opened up about his career trajectory, in an interview with Hindustan Times. Speaking about his disappointments, Sidharth said that no one questions others when ‘things are going correctly’ or when ‘movies are doing well’. He said that no one in the industry ‘really introspects, questions or even criticises the other’. He added that when the low time approaches, that is also when ‘the real learning comes in’.

Sidharth Malhotra: 'Low teaches more than the highs'

The Student of the Year actor stated that when the low time hits, one gets ‘that kind of feedback’ that makes him want to ‘work much harder, on himself, the stories, scripts and other things he comes across’. The actor believes that such passion ‘drives’ him. Sidharth continued that every actor, at any level in any country, ‘experiences the highs and the lows’. He stated that it ‘all come with their set of learnings’. He thinks that it’s the low times that teach more than the highs.

Sidharth Malhotra started his career as a model at the age of 18. The list of Sidharth Malhotra's movies such as Hasee Toh Phasee, Kapoor & Sons, Ek Villain, Marjaavan, Brothers, Baar Baar Dekho, Jabariya Jodi and many more. Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming movies are Shershaah, Thank God and Mission Majnu.

The actor, who is an active Instagram user, recently unveiled the first look of his character for Shershaah. He will be seen playing Captain Vikram Batra. Helmed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is a biographical war action drama that unfolds the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee, Vikram Batra. The film also marks Vishu Varadhan’s directorial debut in Bollywood. Alongside Sidharth, it also features his rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani as Vikram Batra’s fiancé, Dimple Cheema. The film is scheduled to hit the cinema on July 2, 2021. Initially, it was scheduled to release on July 3, 2021. It was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown.

Sidharth and Kiara have reportedly been together for quite a long time now. However, they have not admitted their relationship publicly. They are often spotted together on their lunch dates or at their homes.

Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram