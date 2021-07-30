Sidharth Malhotra Talks About His 'surreal' Experience Prepping For 'Shershaah'

Ahead of the release of Sidharth Malhotra’s upcoming Shershaah, the actor opened up about how Vikram Batra’s story would inspire the youth just the way it did to him. While speaking to Hindustan Times, he spoke about his experience essaying the role of the Kargil warrior, Vikram Batra and his iconic interview when he said 'Yeh Dil Maange More'.

Sidharth Malhotra on his upcoming biopic, Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra recently spoke about what was his first impression of Vikram Batra while playing him in the movie and stated how it was a ‘surreal experience’ to shoot for the film. He even recalled the 1999 Kargil war and revealed that he was 13-14 years old when he watched his interviews on television and added how at that time it was difficult for him to comprehend what he was watching. Adding to it, he stated how after so many years he could see up close what the army did and ‘the sacrifices they make, the difficulties they face, the life they lead for us to have this kind of freedom’.

As Sidharth Malhotra was getting to know Vikram Batra for the film, he even met his friends and family members and revealed how endearing it was to see the way they talked about him. He even stated how he wanted to experience so many things and was so full of life. Stating further, he said how ‘he chose to give up all of it for his duty just to do his duty, till his last breath’. Sharing more words of praise for the Kargil warrior and the Indian Army, he stated how it took a different mindset and a different kind of training. Sidharth also spoke about how the Indian army was one of the best armies in the world.

Hoping that the movie would inspire much other youth, he added that Vikram Batra's heroic actions took the legacy further, and wished that with Shershaah, the legacy would live further on.

Vishnuvardhan, the director of the movie, spoke about how it was the research part that fascinated him the most. He further revealed how they not only met Batra’s family and friends but also many other officers who served with him who had different perceptions, different things to talk about Vikram Batra. Stating further about filming the movie in a place like Kargil, he revealed how it echoed Captain Vikram Batra's name and all the other heroes who fought the war.

IMAGE: SIDHARTH MALHOTRA'S INSTAGRAM

