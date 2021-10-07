Sidharth Malhotra Talks About How OTT Removed Burden Of Numbers To Judge A Film

As Sidharth Malhotra is garnering immense love and praises for his recently released film, Shershaah, which opted for an OTT release, the actor recently opened up about how the web medium removed the burden of numbers to judge a film.

Sidharth Malhotra essayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the film alongside Kiara Advani as the female lead. The movie was also the Bollywood directorial debut of Vishnuvardhan.

Sidharth Malhotra reflects on the positive aspects of the OTT release

According to the reports by Hindustan Times, Sidharth Malhotra opened up about the success of his film, Shershaah, on the OTT platforms and stated how he gave full credits as they managed to remove the burden of numbers to judge a film. Recalling the times when box office numbers were the basis of judgement whether the movie did well or not, he added that once one negates that they were just looking at a film bare, what it made one feel and not getting influenced by what it did at the box office. He also mentioned that though there was nothing wrong with the box office benchmark it did distract the audience at times.

Baar Baar Dekho star further stated that with the OTT release, one does not have any distractions and people have the option of watching it for half an hour, rewinding it, watching it again which spoke volumes about this medium. Adding to it, he stated that if creatively, one’s intention was in the right place, they can really capture and make the audience feel certain things. While speaking about the positive response to his film, he mentioned how it was an amazing feeling to get this kind of love and respect for the performance, which was unlike his past films. Speaking further about how he has adapted a new way to get a similar response from his other films, he added that he was geared up for his future work and dived into it soon after Shershaah to get such a response in every film he did.

The actor is currently working on his upcoming movies namely Thank God and Mission Majnu. In Thank God, he will be sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh while in Mission Majnu, he will be acting alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Zakir Hussain, Sharib Hashmi and others. These movies are expected to go on floors this year.

Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra