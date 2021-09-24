Sidharth Malhotra To Attend Screening Of 'Shershaah' At Himalayan Film Festival In Ladakh

Quick links:
Image: SIDMALHOTRA/INSTAGRAM
Actor Sidharth Malhotra flew to Ladakh to attend the screening of his film Shershaah at the first-ever Himalayan Film Festival. The actor has shared a string of videos from his flight to Ladakh on social media. Taking to Instagram, Sidharth quoted William Shakespeare while expressing his happiness of reaching Ladakh to attend the festival. He can be seen posing for the camera in the photo with a caption that reads. "The earth has music for those who listen - William Shakespeare."
On Instagram stories, the actor has uploaded a few videos as he was headed to Ladakh via a flight with his Shershaah team. Sporting an orange jacket teamed with a black t-shirt, the actor looked suave in one of the selfies. He captioned it as, "Loving the fresh air in Ladakh." He also posted a short video with a song from Shershaah playing in the background.
The first-ever Himalayan Film Festival will screen the Vishnuvaradhan directorial Shershaah as an opening feature film. The film is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Vikram Batra, who was martyred during the Kargil War in 1999. The film features Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The movie, which was recently released, became a massive hit for the actors' performances and songs. Sharing the news on Instagram, Dharma Productions, one of the production companies bankrolling the project, wrote, "Our #Shershaah is back to the land of #Ladakh to attend the screening of the film at the first-ever Himalayan Film Festival! Yeh dil hamesha maange more."
Information and Broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur will inaugurate the Himalayan Film Festival on September 24. The Ministry of information and broadcasting has collaborated with the administration of Ladakh to celebrate the stories of the Himalayas. In an official statement, Thakur has stated that the festival will provide an opportunity for local filmmakers to narrate their stories to a wider audience. The festival consists of several segments ranging from the screening of popular films, workshops, in-conversation sessions, competitions, and masterclasses.
Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and Administration of UT of Ladakh join hands to celebrate Stories of the Himalayas!— MIB India 🇮🇳 #AmritMahotsav (@MIB_India) September 23, 2021
📍The Himalayan Film Festival
➡24-28 September, 2021@ianuragthakur @Murugan_MoS @jtnladakh @lg_ladakh @official_dff @DIPR_Leh @SidMalhotra @VVCFilms pic.twitter.com/5qcMZ2T6gm
