Sidharth Malhotra To Be Seen With Kiara Advani In Shashank Khaitan's Next Film?

Sidharth Malhotra, who is celebrating his 38th birthday today (January 16), recently spoke about his upcoming project with rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani.

It is reported that the 'Shershaah' co-stars will collaborate once again for filmmaker Shashank Khaitan's untitled project.

"Hahaha, as I said, all in good time. We want to make a certain announcement, in a proper way. As and when all the things are in place, it will be announced. So far, I think I have enough and more for my audience with a busy 2023, with three different big projects coming up," said Sidharth to Hindustan Times when asked about his and Kiara's upcoming project.

Siddharth and Kiara's rumoured relationship

Siddharth and Kiara are rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now. The two had collaborated on the 2021 film 'Shershaah'. Though the rumoured couple hasn't disclosed anything about their relationship yet, they are often spotted together at the airport, celebrity parties and dinner dates.

Recently, they were spotted at the airport as they went to Dubai to ring in the New Year. After returning to Mumbai, they even posed for paps.

Are #SidKiara tying the knot?

The news about their wedding made a lot of headlines. Reportedly, Sidharth and Kiara are expected to tie the knot in February and they have booked the Jaisalmer Palace Hotel for the grand affair.

The pre-wedding festivities including Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet will be held on February 4 and 5. As of now, there is no official confirmation from the celebrities about the same.

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the film 'Thank God.' His upcoming projects are 'Mission Majnu,' 'Indian Police Force' and 'Yoddha.'

On the other hand, Kiara was last seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' opposite Vicky Kaushal. She is currently working on 'RC-15', co-starring Ram Charan.