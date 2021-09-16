Sidharth Malhotra To Do A Film In Tamil? Here's What The Actor Replied To This

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who received huge success for his film Shershaah, recently reacted to a fan who asked him about doing a film in Tamil. The actor responded to a few messages by fans on Twitter while thanking them for their love. One of the users from Tamil nadu asked the actor to do any film in the regional language.

“@SidMalhotra hello brother, I am a Tamil guy I am a big fan of Acting, Tamil people love your acting sir please do some Tamil film, sir". Reacting to the request, Sidharth wrote, “Ok then.” Apart from Sidharth, his Mission Majnu star Rashmika Mandanna also commented on the post while teasing him. “We’ll see,” she wrote.

@SidMalhotra hello brother,I am a tamil guy I am a big fan of Acting, tamil people loves your acting sir please do some tamil film sir — RAJESH (@RAJESH66377947) September 16, 2021

We’ll see 🤣😎 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) September 16, 2021

Sidharth Malhotra replies to fans who praise his film Shershaah

Apart from this, another user asked the actor about what keeps him going even in the toughest of days during his career. The actor replied, “Faith.” At last, he concluded his interaction with a thank you note while responding to a fan who congratulated him for Shershaah's success. “Hey Sid #Shershah was the best movie I got to watch after many months .. this industry needs such talent. Thank you for giving us such a masterpiece,” the user wrote. Sidharth who played the role of Captain Vikram Batra who fought till his last breath during the 1999 Kargil war., replied “On this note, Thank u guys, big love n respect, chat later.”

Hey Sid #Shershah was the best movie I got to watch after many months .. this industry needs such talent .

Thanku for giving us such a masterpiece — Janhavi (@AM_janhavi) September 16, 2021

On this note,Thank u 😊🙏 guys , big love n respect, chat later ✊ https://t.co/6mILjRj8i4 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) September 16, 2021

Sidharth Malhotra, who was tasked with playing the war hero, is touched by the unprecedented love of the audience coming his way for Shershaah. The Vishnu Varadhan-directed film was released last month on Amazon Prime Video and earned acclaim for sensitively piecing together the life of Captain Vikram Batra. Apart from Sidharth, actor Kiara Advani was also a part of the film who played the role of Dimple Cheema, Vikrant Batra’s lover.

The film's plot revolved around Captain Vikram Batra's early life and his time in the Indian army. It also showed how the Paramvir Chakra Vikram Batra lead the most difficult mission in the Kargil war. The film became the highest-rated Hindi film on IMDb with a rating of 8.9 and the most-watched movie on Amazon Prime Video. The songs of the film also received love from all over the country. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will next be seen in Mission Majnu and Thank God.

IMAGE: Instagram/@sidmalhotra