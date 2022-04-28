Sidharth Malhotra To Tara Sutaria; Celebrities Make Their Stylish Appearance In The City

Quick links:
Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted in a blue bodycon dress as she stepped out in style on Thursday to attend an Amazon Prime Video event.
Popular actor Pankaj Tripathi was also spotted at the event in a casual look as he donned a simple blue shirt and jeans.
Tara Sutaria looked flawless in a white gown, as she tied her hair in a bun and took her style look up a notch with petite elegant earrings.
Sidharth Malhotra and director Rohit Shetty, who will collaborate for Indian Police Force, which will premiere on Amazon Prime, were also spotted in stylist looks on April 28.
Ajay Devgn was seen in the city in a smart olive green suit, as he gears up for the release of his film Runway 34.
Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha was seen in a stylish black and white look, which she paired with black boots.
Kalki Koechlin looked stunning in a pink outfit, as she laughed her heart out and was captured in a candid moment.