Sidharth Malhotra To Tara Sutaria; Celebrities Make Their Stylish Appearance In The City

Several celebrities including Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonakshi Sinha and others were seen stepping out in style on Thursday.

Adelle Fernandes
Image: Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah Bhatia was spotted in a blue bodycon dress as she stepped out in style on Thursday to attend an Amazon Prime Video event.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Popular actor Pankaj Tripathi was also spotted at the event in a casual look as he donned a simple blue shirt and jeans.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Tara Sutaria looked flawless in a white gown, as she tied her hair in a bun and took her style look up a notch with petite elegant earrings.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Sidharth Malhotra and director Rohit Shetty, who will collaborate for Indian Police Force, which will premiere on Amazon Prime, were also spotted in stylist looks on April 28.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Ajay Devgn was seen in the city in a smart olive green suit, as he gears up for the release of his film Runway 34.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha was seen in a stylish black and white look, which she paired with black boots.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Kalki Koechlin looked stunning in a pink outfit, as she laughed her heart out and was captured in a candid moment.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff was spotted looking dapper in a navy blue suit, which he wore with a white shirt and sunglasses.

