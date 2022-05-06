Last Updated:

Sidharth Malhotra To Vaani Kapoor, Bollywood Stars Keep It Casual As They Step Out

Several Bollywood actors including Sidharth Malhotra, Kangana Ranaut, Vaani Kapoor and others were spotted in Mumbai on Friday, May 6, 2022

Written By
Adelle Fernandes
Bollywood actors
1/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan was spotted on Friday morning as she donned a simple white V-neck romper and waved at the cameras.

Bollywood actors
2/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut was spotted at the airport as she looked smart in a blue shirt and a colourful skirt.

Bollywood actors
3/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora kept it casual as she donned a colourful gown, which she wore with white sneakers and a blue cap.

Bollywood actors
4/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sidharth Malhotra and Rohit Shetty were spotted in the city in casual attire and are currently collaborating on Amazon Prime Video's web series titled Indian Police Force.

Bollywood actors
5/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vaani Kapoor looked stylish as she stepped out in a black t-shirt, which she tucked into a pair of parallel trousers. She wore black slippers and sunglasses, which went perfectly with her look.

Bollywood actors
6/6
Image: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor went for a chic athleisure look as she donned a simple white crop top, which she wore with neon green biker shorts.

Tags: kangana ranaut, bollywood, Sidharth Malhotra
