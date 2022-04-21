Last Updated:

Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor & More Make Stylish Appearance In Mumbai

Bollywood stars were sighted at Mumbai airport and various locations as they went about their personal and professional obligations.

Written By
Aakash Ghosh
Vicky Kaushal
1/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vicky Kaushal was photographed at the airport wearing a grey t-shirt and grey cargo pants. The actor was seen taking a refreshing dip at Ganga in Rishikesh a few days back.

Shraddha Kapoor
2/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Shraddha Kapoor spotted At Kromakay Salon in Juhu. Ek Villain actor looks extremely cool yet stylish with her denim hot pants and white T-shirt complemented by her funky pink shades.

Malaika Arora
3/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora simply cannot be kept away from the set for too long. Malaika may have been involved in an accident recently, but there's nothing that can keep her out of the spotlight.

Ahan Shetty
4/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ahan Shetty was seen leaving Mumbai airport with sister Athiya Shetty. He was dressed in black track pants & a black T-shirt and wore white sneakers with the outfit.

Athiya Shetty
5/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Athiya Shetty was photographed at the Mumbai airport. In a black shirt and pants, she nailed her fashion sense. Her casual outfit was given a sophisticated touch by her double-tone black & white coat

Varun Dhawan
6/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Varun Dhawan was spotted wearing a white t-shirt and brown pants. As they made their way through the airport, Natasha chose a pink chickenkari kurti. 

Sidharth Malhotra
7/7
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sidharth Malhotra was photographed at the airport, wearing a black jacket that made a fashion statement. A white t-shirt and black pants were worn along with black shades to make him picture perfect.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: sidharth malhotra, vicky kaushal, shraddha kapoor
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur & more stars attended Ranbir-Alia's wedding bash at Vastu

Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur & more stars attended Ranbir-Alia's wedding bash at Vastu
Easter 2022: Here's how the festival was celebrated by people around the world

Easter 2022: Here's how the festival was celebrated by people around the world
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com