Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Shraddha Kapoor & More Make Stylish Appearance In Mumbai

Quick links:
Vicky Kaushal was photographed at the airport wearing a grey t-shirt and grey cargo pants. The actor was seen taking a refreshing dip at Ganga in Rishikesh a few days back.
Shraddha Kapoor spotted At Kromakay Salon in Juhu. Ek Villain actor looks extremely cool yet stylish with her denim hot pants and white T-shirt complemented by her funky pink shades.
Malaika Arora simply cannot be kept away from the set for too long. Malaika may have been involved in an accident recently, but there's nothing that can keep her out of the spotlight.
Ahan Shetty was seen leaving Mumbai airport with sister Athiya Shetty. He was dressed in black track pants & a black T-shirt and wore white sneakers with the outfit.
Athiya Shetty was photographed at the Mumbai airport. In a black shirt and pants, she nailed her fashion sense. Her casual outfit was given a sophisticated touch by her double-tone black & white coat
Varun Dhawan was spotted wearing a white t-shirt and brown pants. As they made their way through the airport, Natasha chose a pink chickenkari kurti.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.