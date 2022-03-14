Sidharth Malhotra Wins Hearts As He Helps Kriti Sanon With Her Dress At Award Show; Watch

Sidharth Malhotra is among the most loved actors in Bollywood. The Student of The Year actor has never failed to win his fans' hearts with his charm, acting skills and humility. Recently, he gave his fans another reason to drool over his modesty as he helped Kriti Sanon with the train of her dress at an award show. As their video surfaced on the internet, fans could not help but laud the Shershaah star for his generosity.

A video of Kriti Sanon and Sidharth Malhotra from Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2022 has surfaced on the internet and Sidharth Malhotra is winning the internet for his humility. The actor was posing for the shutterbugs on the red carpet of the award ceremony near Kriti Sanon. The Bachchhan Paandey star wore a strapless silver and lavender dress with a fluffy and long train. As Kriti was posing for pictures, Sidharth Malhotra picked up her dress' train to help her get the right photos. He also held it to pose for a few pictures. While Kriti Sanon could not help but smile seeing her colleague's gesture, the media personnel clicking their pictures lauded the Student Of The Year star. Soon the two stars posed together and shared smiles for the photos.

Social media platforms saw people widely reacting to the incident. Netizens hailed Sidharth Malhotra and called him a "Gentleman." Some also saw an opportunity to tease the actor and quipped his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani will be jealous of Kriti.

Sidharth Malhotra's sweet gesture for rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra surely made his fans drool over his caring nature throughout the award show. The actor left the show with his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani in the same car. As they were surrounded by media personnel, Sidharth Malhotra did not enter the car till his Advani reached the car's door. He also asked his driver to open the door for his Shershaah co-star.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Mission Majnu. The actor will star opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Kriti Sanon will soon be featured in the upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. Kiara Advani is set to share the screen space with Varun Dhawan in Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

(Image: @varindertchawla/Instagram)