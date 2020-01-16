Sidharth Malhotra's Jaw-dropping Action Scenes; From 'Marjaavaan' To 'Brothers'

Sidharth Malhotra recently wrapped shooting of his upcoming biopic of Captain Vikram Batra, Shershaah. The actor made his acting debut in 2012 by starring in Student Of The Year. Later on, the action movie actor went on to star in some of the biggest Bollywood hits like Ek Villain, Brothers, Marjaavaan, A Gentleman and Aiyaary. As Sidharth Malhotra turns 35 years old on January 16, here are some of the best action scenes from his action-buster films.

Marjaavaan: Sidharth Malhotra's hand on fire

The fire on his hand is considered one of Sidharth Malhotra's best scenes. This scene from Marjaavaan shows a brutal and daredevil side of the actor. In order to save Tara Sutaria, his love interest in the film, Sidharth Malhotra takes a fire bottle on his hand. Just like an action hero, the Brothers actor wipes the fire with his hands, leaving fans amazed.

Reasons 👇 why #Marjaavaan gonna be a Blockbuster:



Very Interesting and Full Dardnaak💔 Prem Kahani of SiTara❤ and songs will make it more and more Dardnaak💔



Sid in Tabaahi🔥 Avatar



Very Larger than life Action💪🔥



Mass ka Baap Dialoguebaazi🔥



Sid vs Riteish 🔥 pic.twitter.com/332zyTAbqT — JUNIOR SIDHARTH MALHOTRA (@Ranjanbharwaz1) September 27, 2019

Ek Villain: Sidharth Malhotra tries to trespass his ex-boss

This action scene of Sidharth Malhotra is from Ek Villain. In this scene, he thinks that his ex-boss Caesar killed Shraddha Kapoor, his love interest in the film. He tries to invade Caesar's ship, hitting all his armed men. It is also a song scene where Sidharth Malhotra is seen wearing black formals. He was tagged as an angry young man after his role in Ek Villain.

https://t.co/yox97AlSKH this is an action scene from 'ek villian'. action starts at about 2 min. it looks like one continuous shot. is it? — Nada Azhar (@nadazhar2015) April 29, 2018

Brothers: The Final Fight

Brothers is an action drama-sport movie starring Sidharth Malhotra, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez. The final fight scene was one of Sidharth Malhotra's best action scenes in the film. Even though Akshay Kumar pin downs Sid, the scene was still considered a WOW moment for fans.

Promo Image Credits: Instagram - Sidharth Malhotra

