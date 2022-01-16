Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday: 'Mission Majnu' To 'Yodha', Most Awaited Films Of The Actor

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra rang into his 37th birthday today, January 16, 2022. The actor established himself as a leading star since his debut in 2012 with Student Of The Year alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. Sidharth Malhotra has tried his hands in various genres, including romance, drama, action, thriller and even biopics.

The actor has starred in several blockbuster movies such as Ek Villain and Hasee Toh Phasee. He was last seen in the 2021 movie Shershaah, which came out to be one of the biggest digital hits of the year. The actor played the role of Kargil martyr Captain Vikram Batra in the movie and won millions of hearts. While fans are sending warm birthday wishes to the actor, they are also eager to watch him in his upcoming movies. Here are the most awaited upcoming films of Sidharth Malhotra.

Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra is all set to star alongside South diva Rashmika Mandanna in the upcoming film Mission Majnu. The movie will mark the actor's first outing with the Pushpa star and also his first film of 2022. It is touted to be a spy thriller. Sharing the first look of the film, the actor wrote, "The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines!" In the poster, he was seen wearing a checked shirt and jacket on a pair of bell-bottoms. The background setting in the poster hinted at the film's action. The film is scheduled to arrive in the theatres on May 13, 2022.

Yodha

Sidharth Malhotra is seemingly becoming a fan of action films. He will soon be seen playing the role of a soldier in his upcoming film Yodha. The movie also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. It is scheduled to release on November 11, 2022.

Thank God

Sidharth Malhotra is set to reunite with his Ayiaari actor Rakul Preet and Bollywood star Ajay Devgn in the upcoming movie Thank God. The actor is seemingly set to prove his versatility in acting once again in this India Kumar's comedy. The film is set to release on July 29, 2022.

