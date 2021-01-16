Sidharth Malhotra's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'SOTY' Actor

The Bollywood heartthrob Sidharth Malhotra rings in his 36th birthday today, i.e. January 16, 2021. Sidharth, who kickstarted his career as a model at a young age, has worked as a trainee assistant director before he got his breakthrough role in Bollywood with Student of the Year. After marking his debut in Hindi film industry, the actor-model went on to win the hearts of millions with his exemplary performance in films such as Ek Villain, Kapoor & Sons and Ittefaq to name a few. Thus, on the occasion of Sidharth Malhotra's birthday, here's an interesting quiz for his ardent fans out there, to test their knowledge about Sidharth Malhotra's movies and Sidharth Malhotra's trivia.

Also Read | Pitbull Songs Quiz: Can You Guess The Name Of The Song By Its Lyrics?

You're a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Sidharth Malhotra's quiz

1) Where in India was Sidharth Malhotra born and brought up?

Mumbai

Pune

Delhi

Amritsar

2) What is the profession of Sidharth Malhotra's father, Sunil Malhotra?

A Doctor

An Army General

A Merchant Navy Officer

An Attorney

3) How old was Sidharth Malhotra when he set foot into modelling?

Sixteen

Seventeen

Eighteen

Nineteen

4) Sidharth Malhotra marked his debut in the Hindi film industry in which year?

2009

2010

2011

2012

5) After 'Student of the Year', Sidharth Malhotra shared the screen space with Alia Bhatt in which Bollywood film?

2 States

Shaandaar

Kapoor & Sons

Raazi

Also Read | Seema Biswas' Quiz For Fans: Check How Well You Know The 'Bandit Queen' Of Bollywood?

6) Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra have appeared in how many Bollywood films together?

One

Two

Three

Four

7) Before kickstarting his career as an actor with 'SOTY', Sidharth Malhotra worked as an Assistant director for which 2010 film?

I Hate Luv Storys

My Name is Khan

Paan Singh Tomar

We Are Family

8) Which film of Sidharth Malhotra was a Hindi remake of 2011's popular American film, 'Warrior'?

A Gentleman

Brothers

Ittefaq

Baar Baar Dekho

9) As of 2020, throughout his acting career spanning almost a decade, Sidharth Malhotra has starred in how many Bollywood films?

Nine

Ten

Eleven

Twelve

10) Which Hindi film marked the last big-screen appearance of Sidharth Malhotra?

Aiyaary

Jabariya Jodi

A Gentleman

Marjaavaan

Also Read | Jason Bateman's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'Ozark' Actor

Sidharth Malhotra's birthday quiz's answers:

Delhi A Merchant Navy Officer Eighteen 2012 Kapoor & Sons Two (Hasee Toh Phasee and Jabariya Jodi) My Name is Khan Brothers Eleven Marjaavaan

Also Read | On Zayn Malik's Birthday Today, Test Your Knowledge About The 'Better' Singer's Songs

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.