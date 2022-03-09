Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' Gets Release Date, To Clash With 'Govinda Mera Naam'

After impressing fans with his last patriotic drama Shehshaah, the basked in success from all corners, actor Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for his next film Mission Majnu. Touted to be a spy thriller, the film will be the actor's first outing in 2022. Now, after a long wait, the makers have finally announced the release date.

Apart from Sidharth, the film will also star Pushpa fame actor Rashmika Mandanna. The action thriller will mark her Bollywood debut. Starting from the intriguing looks of Sidharth in the posters to the on-screen pairing, everything has left fans excited and craving to get some more inside details pertaining to the film.

Sidharth Malhotra's next thriller Mission Majnu to release on THIS date

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared an update about the film's release on Twitter and revealed that the film is slated to release on June 10, 2022. The film is directed by Shantanu Bagchi while it is bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta. Taran gave an update about the film with a poster from the film that shows a fierce Sidharth walking with a gun mid a destructive background with blasts and fire.

According to the makers, Mission Majnu is inspired by real events set in the 1970s and follows the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations. Earlier, the film was slated to release theatrically on May 13 and now the release has been pushed ahead.

Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu is all set to lock horns with Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Govinda Naam Mera which is also slated to release on the same date. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan. Earlier, Govinda Mera Naam was clashing with Akshay Kumar starrer Prithviraj but later the Khiladi starrer was rescheduled for June 3. Now, it will be interesting to see how the makers of both films will decide upon rescheduling the release date.

Meanwhile, apart from Mission Majnu, the actor will next be seen in Yodha. He will soon be seen playing the role of a soldier in his upcoming film Yodha. The movie also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. It is scheduled to release on November 11, 2022.

IMAGE: Instagram/VickyKaushal09/MissionMajnu