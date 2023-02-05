Sidharth Malhotra's Nani Reacts To His Wedding With Kiara Advani; 'I'm Extremely Happy'

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot soon. Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra and their family members have already arrived at the venue. Today, the Student of the Year actor’s grandmother also arrived in Jaisalmer. She was pictured at the airport.

Paps engaged her in a conversation following her arrival. After being asked about the blessings she has for Sidharth and Kiara for their wedding, his grandmother said “Bohot kushi hai. Bohot bohot badhai.” (I’m very happy. Many many congratulations to them.”)

Check out her reaction below:

She was further asked about Jaisalmer, and why the couple chose it, among other things. Sidharth’s grandmother said that it was their choice to pick the venue.

Sidharth’s grandmother was then taken on her to the venue for Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding, which is likely to be on February 7th.

Sidharth and Kiara’s relationship

Sidhartha Malhotra and Kiara Advani were in a relationship for quite some time, though neither confirmed or denied the rumours when they were asked the questions.

Kiara Advani revealed when the two had met for the first time during her appearance on a talk show. She revealed she met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories in 2018.

They were also spotted together several times by paps, which only kept giving rise to more rumours. It wasn’t until their film Shershaah that the duo started appearing on social media together. During the promotions of the film, Sidharth and Kiara posted a lot of reels and pictures together. Given their impeccable chemistry, fans were sure that their bond is deeper than it seems.

Kiara Advani made their relationship Instagram official when she wished Sidharth a happy birthday in 2023. She posted a picture of them together with the caption “Watcha lookin at birthday boy”.