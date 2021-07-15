Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah' To Hit OTT Platform; Watch Capt Vikram Batra's Real Visual

One of the most anticipated ventures in Bollywood, Shershaah, had been delayed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but not anymore. The makers announced that the movie will be hitting an Over-the-Top platform ahead of Independence Day. The announcement featured an intriguing video, that included real visuals of Captain Vikram Batra, the soldier who sacrificed his life for the nation, whose shoes Sidharth Malhotra steps into.

Sidharth's Shershaah release date announced with a new video

The makers of Shershaah termed the India-Pakistan Kargil war as 'India’s first televised war' 22 years ago. ‘Fought at 16,000 feet’, it shared that ‘some never returned home’ referring to the soldiers who had been martyred in the war.

The video then introduced ‘24-year-old Captain Vikram Batra’ and that he ‘led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare.’ Captain Batra's real visuals then appear on the screen and he can then be heard saying, “My code name was Shershaah.”

“Oh Shershaah you have come. Don’t try to come up, otherwise, you’ll have a tough time. And that was the time they gave us the challenge,” he added. “My company’s success signal was ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’, the Param Vir Chakra awardee exulted.

The video also features visuals of Sidharth with ‘Vikram Batra’ written on his uniform and another of him firing the gun in the heat of the war. The film seems to combine both real and filmed visuals, and the latter seems to be convincing with the explosions, firing of guns and shooting setting in Kashmir.

Sidharth stated that the movie was a ‘long journey’ for him and he was ‘proud’ to play the role of Captain Vikram Batra. The Hasee Toh Phasee star wrote that team was honoured to bring the story of Kargil War Hero. The movie seeks to ‘salute the bravery of Indian soldiers.’

Shershaah has been written by Vishnuvarshan. The movie also stars Kiara Advani. The biopic hits Amazon Prime on August 12.

