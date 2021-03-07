Sidharth Malhotra's Songs That Have Crossed Over 100 Million Views On YouTube! See List

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra made a successful debut with the 2012 blockbuster Student Of The Year which earned him Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut nomination. From essaying the role of an aspiring businessman in the comedy-drama Hasee Toh Phasee to playing the role of a criminal in the action thriller Ek Villain, Malhotra has given some fine performances in versatile roles. Sidharth Malhotra has also appeared in some great songs. Here are Sidharth's songs that have crossed 100 million views on YouTube.

Sidharth Malhotra's songs that have crossed 100 million views

Kala Chashma

Kala Chashma is from film Baar Baar Dekho (2016). The music is composed by Prem Hardeep and Kam Dhillon and was remixed by Badshah. It was sung by Amar Arshi, Badshah and Neha Kakkar .The music video features Siddharth Malhotra with Katrina Kaif dancing in a wedding setting and the video appears at the end of the movie. The song was an instant hit in 2016 and it has garnered more than 708 Million views on Youtube.

Kar Gayi Chul

Kar Gayi Chul is from Kapoor & Sons (Since 1921) which released in 2016. The music is composed by Amaal Malik and sung by Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Fazilpuria, Amaal Mallik and Sukriti Kakar. The song features Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt dancing at a house party. The song was Malhotra's another musical hit in 2016 and has been a party anthem since its release. The video has garnered 348 Million views on YouTube.

Galliyan

Galliyan is a song from the film Ek Villain (2014). The song lyrics were by Manoj Mantashir and the music was composed as well as sung by Ankit Tiwari. The song features Shraddha Kapoor along with Siddharth. Malhotra who plays the role of a criminal, Guru, helps Aisha Verma, played by Shradha Kapoor, to fulfill her wishes on her list throughout the song. The romantic song has more than 193 million views on Youtube.

Tum Hi Aana

Tum Hi Aana is a song from Marjaavaan (2019). The music was composed by Payal Dev and sung by Jubin Nautiyal. In the music video, Sidharth Malhotra is seen going through the shock of losing the woman he loved and mourning her death. The romantic song has crossed 207 million views on YouTube.

Brothers Anthem

Brothers Anthem is from the film Brothers (2015). The powerful voice of the track is sung by Vishal Dadlani, the track is written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and composed by Ajay Atul. The song features a heavy workout by both Akshay Kumar and Sidharth Malhotra as they get ready for the ultimate fight in the movie. The song has crossed 114 million views on YouTube.

Image Source: Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram & a Still from Kala Chashma video

