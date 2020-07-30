Sidharth Malhotra Shares Throwback Pic From College Days, Calls It 'good Old Days'

Bollywood’s dashing star Sidharth Malhotra who is known to deliver back to back hits with his stunning performances in films recently took a trip down the memory lane shared a throwback picture. Sidharth who is quarantined at home shared a picture from his good old days in New Delhi. While sharing the pictures, The Student of The Year actor recalled his early life when he was in the national capital.

Sidharth Malhotra's throwback picture from college days

In the picture on Twitter, the actor can be seen posing while flaunting his smile and ripped muscles as he posed for a photo. Clad in a blue vest with track pants, Sidharth looked handsome as he posed with both his biceps out, as he showed off his muscles. While captioning the post, Sidharth wrote that throwing it back to the good old college days where balancing lectures, rugby practice, and gym training were on his agenda. At last, he called it “Those unforgettable.”

Scores of his fans were quick enough to shower their love for the throwback pictures. There were some who could not take their eyes off from the actor while the other just flattered the actor by complimenting his good looks. One of the users wrote that this picture is indeed a memorable picture for even his fans as well. Another user called him a “Benjamin Button” and wrote that his pictures are always adorable. A third user who was just awe after seeing his picture and thanked the actor for sharing it with his fans and followers on Twitter. A fourth user wrote that Sidharth is looking so young and amazing in the throwback picture.

You are so beautiful my Angel, please stop this distance between us, come to me your Future or you want to let me understand to leave everything.. 🤲🏻✨💫💐💐💐💐💐 — Siddou Malcha (@ItInfiny) July 30, 2020

Adorable!! 😍And this picture is proof that you are the real life Benjamin Button... It shouldn’t be possible but you actually are aging backwards ❤️ stay shining Sid!! — DI (@DI03428171) July 30, 2020

How can a guy always be this cute . Impossible you never looked awkward — Anuja Chatterjee (@99_anuja) July 30, 2020

Thank you siddy for posting this unseen picture ❤ — らubhåm (@Sidzzz_SubhAm) July 30, 2020

Meanwhile, sometime back, the actor extended his helping hand to the village in Dharavali to re-construct their house which got destroyed by the cyclone Nisarga that had hit some parts of Maharashtra on June 3, 2020. The village had been drastically affected by the cyclone with its main electrical supply being damaged too. Sidharth's spot-boy Sameer is also a resident of the Dharavali village and went to live there during the lockdown. When Sameer informed the Marjaavan actor about the plight of the villagers in Dharavali, he immediately decided to help him along with the 110 other families in the village. Sidharth who has been engaged in doing his bit for those affected during these testing times donated some food supplies to these families in the village. The Jabariya Jodi actor also donated some torches with batteries for the village.

