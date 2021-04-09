Sidharth Shukla And Vidyut Jammwal Engage In Fun Banter That Leaves Fans Entertained

Sidharth Shukla and Vidyut Jammwal, two gym mates, got into a Twitter banter of sorts over a post made by the latter. Vidyut started it all when he tweeted a picture of himself doing the Kalaripayattu pose. The caption, on the other hand, drew Sidharth's attention, and he couldn't help but pull Vidyut's leg. Vidyut Jammwal’s caption read, "#Kalaripayattu says if you want to be unstoppable, DON'T STOP when your mind tells you to”. Sidharth Shukla replied to the post by saying, “Bhai with all due respect to #Kalaripayattu but the word unstoppable itself means that you DoN’t Stop be it your mind or anyone else telling you”.

Vidyut Jammwal and Sidharth Shukla's Twitter banter

Bhai with all due respect to #Kalaripayattu but the word unstoppable itself means that you DoN’t Stop be it your mind or anyone else telling you .....ðŸ˜‰ðŸ˜œðŸ˜˜ — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) April 8, 2021

To be the man you gotta beat the man!! https://t.co/oMG3JRV3wS — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) April 8, 2021

Vidyut Jammwal took the whole incident with a grain of salt and good spirit and replied back to Shukla’s comment by saying, “Shukla ji aao ho bolo woh sahi.. Because I love you.. To be the man you gotta beat the man”, (Mr. Shukla, whatever you say is right, because I love you). The banter was fun for all who witnessed it and fans of the two did not stop themselves from joining in and adding some jokes.

One fan commented saying, “Vidyut sir Humlog Ko pata hai bahut zyaada pyar hai ek dum bro jaisa bond hai ap dono ka aur hum log Ko bahut bahut pasand hai apka aesa bonding hmesha Bana rahe Smiling face with smiling eyes Lots of love to u from Sidhearts”, (Vidyut sir we know that you both love each other like brothers. All of us really appreciate the bond that the two of you share. We hope your bond never breaks and the two of you stay friends forever).

Siddyyyyy Boii...get ready to flex now ðŸ˜ðŸ’ªðŸ’ªðŸ”¥ — Ratna EFâ¤ (@StLouisgirl123) April 8, 2021

Vidyut sir â¤ï¸ Humlog Ko pata hai bahut zyaada pyar hai ek dum bro jaisa bond hai ap dono ka aur hum log Ko bahut bahut pasand hai apka aesa bonding hmesha Bana rahe ðŸ˜Š Lots of love to u from SidheartsðŸ¤—â¤ï¸ — RIYA~SIDHEARTSâ¤ï¸ðŸŒˆ (@SidkiFanRiya) April 8, 2021

Man ... @VidyutJammwal ji please app @sidharth_shukla ji ke sath live agiye na...we want to witness this pure bromance ðŸ¤§â¤ï¸ðŸ’šâ¤ï¸ — Sparkle âš¡ (@souji14000) April 8, 2021

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla will next be seen in the web series Broken But Beautiful Season 3. In the show, Sidharth plays the role of Agastya and Sonia Rathee portrays Rumi. Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, who played Veer and Sameera, respectively, were the show's main stars in the first two seasons.

On the other hand, recently, a video of Vidyut Jammwal had gone viral on the internet. In the video, he is seen wearing a green jacket and getting ready to go somewhere. There are photographers surrounding him from every side. One of the photographers complimented him on his jacket and the actor did not think twice before taking it off and giving it to the photographer saying “This is for you and all your love”.

Promo Image Source: Sidharth Shukla and Vidyut Jammwal Instagram