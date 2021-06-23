Sidharth Shukla 'sprains His Ankle' During Gym Session, Fans Send 'get Well' Soon' Wishes

Actor Sidharth Shukla who is currently basking in the success of his latest web series Broken But Beautiful 3 has reportedly sprained his ankle and has been recovering at his home. According to various media reports, the actor who is a fitness freak and likes to work out in the gym frequently has sprained his ankle a few days back. Reportedly, he is in quite a pain and is barely able to move. The injury has resulted in the actor not being able to do his day to daily work for some time until he recovers completely.

Sidharth Shukla sprains his ankle

Soon after the news of the actor’s injury broke on the Internet, his fans sent in their wishes and started trending ‘Get Well Soon’ on Twitter. One of the users while sending in his love wrote, “Get well soon @sidharth_shukla... I am sure you will be fine soon, rest well and take care .” Another user wrote, “We all know you are strong. Pleading face But please take care of yourself and take proper rest and be safe.” A third user while praying to see him back on the screen wrote, “Prayer is the best medicine that doctors don’t write prescriptions for. Don’t worry, I’ll supply you with a healthy dose of prayer.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “News abt @sidharth_shukla's ankle sprain & whole TL was filled with get well soon wishes. The immense love for him & the way we feel his pain indeed shows our connection with him. You are way stronger to overcome any pain. Wishing u a speedy recovery.”

News abt @sidharth_shukla's ankle sprain & whole TL was filled with Get well soon wishes. The immense love for him & the way we feel his pain, indeed shows our connect with him. You are way stronger to overcome any pain. Wishing u a speedy recovery. Love u champ😘 #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/qBA0UHb5iA — 𝑀𝑒𝑒𝑛𝑎 𝑆𝑖𝑑𝐻𝑒𝑎𝑟𝑡 ❤☺ (@meena_sid_) June 23, 2021

Prayer is the best medicine that doctors don’t write prescriptions for.

Don’t worry, I’ll supply you with a healthy dose of prayer😌❤@sidharth_shukla Get well soon champ💫#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/a9Czi8ND2s — Alpha's Luna (@Alphas_Luna) June 22, 2021

Get well soon @sidharth_shukla... I am sure you will be fine soon, rest well and take care ✨ — Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) June 22, 2021

Don't Worry Buddy!!! He Is Our Champ* It Will Be Fine Very Soon..



Get Well Soon @sidharth_shukla .. https://t.co/5I82dkAVX5 — PRAMOD SEN (@PARMODSain4) June 23, 2021

Meanwhile, according to Tellychakkar, Sidharth Shukla and Jennifer Winget are gearing up to star opposite each other in an upcoming project which is touted to be a series. As per the report, Winget has already given her nod and maybe even signed a contract with the OTT platform. However, there is no confirmation yet from Sidharth’s end as he is struggling to find dates for this project. While official confirmations are yet to be made by either one of them, this project could bring the two actors together for the first time on screen. Sidharth, on the other hand, is enjoying the success of Broken But Beautiful 3 where he was starred opposite Sonia Rathee. The show directed by Priyanka Ghose shows Siddharth as an angry young man called Agastya Rao.

IMAGE: TEAMPAKSID/Twitter/ REALSIDHARTHSHUKLA/Instagram

