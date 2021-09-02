Sidharth Shukla's Death: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez & Parineeti Chopra Mourn

The unexpected death of the popular television and film actor, Sidharth Shukla has shocked the entire nation. He passed away due to a severe heart attack on Thursday at the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. He rose to fame as 'Shiv' for the character from the long-running TV serial Balika Vadhu. He died at the age of 40. This ultimate tragedy of the actor went like a shockwave among his fans.

Celebrities response to Sidharth Shukla's demise

His television co-stars as well as many Bollywood celebrities are expressing deep grief for the sudden demise of the actor. Several celebrities took their social media accounts to pay respect to the late actor. Akshay Kumar said on Twitter, “Really sad to know about the passing away of #SiddharthShukla. I didn’t know him personally but it’s heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone so soon. Om Shant.”

Really sad to know about the passing away of #SiddharthShukla. I didn’t know him personally but it’s heartbreaking to know of such a talented life gone so soon. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 2, 2021

Whereas, Parineeti Chopra shared a picture of Sidharth Shukla to pay tribute to the actor in her Instagram Story. She wrote, “Unable to process this, rest in peace Sidharth Shukla, you were truly loved by millions.”

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez took Twitter to express her sorrow saying, “Rest in Peace.”

Rest In Peace 💔😢 pic.twitter.com/ma8N70r9c6 — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) September 2, 2021

Famous Indian Director Hansel Mahta also shared few words by saying, “No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots.”

No age to have a heart attack. No age to go. This is extremely sad and disturbing. Hope this time for sadness, reflection and mourning does not get converted into a Tamasha by some idiots. pic.twitter.com/GvzSHSodZe — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) September 2, 2021

Esha Doel, Amyra Dastur as well as Aftab Shivdasani also expressed their condolences through social media.

Extremely sad and shocking news of the passing of #SiddharthShukla , life is so so fragile. My deepest condolences to his family in this heartbreaking time. Prayers for his soul 🙏🏼🕯💔. Om Shanti. — Aftab Shivdasani 😷 (@AftabShivdasani) September 2, 2021

Dancer and actor Norah Fatehi also shared a photo of Sidharth Shukla in her Instagram story.

More about Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth commenced his career as a model and made his debut as an actor in the television drama ‘Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na’, in which he played the lead character. He also starred in series like ‘Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi’ and ‘Love U Zindagi’, but it was with Balika Vadhu that he became a star. ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6’, ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’, and Bigg Boss 13 were the reality programs in which he appeared. He was even the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

Shukla made his first Bollywood appearance in the year 2014 in Karan Johar's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, in which he had a minor supporting part. His most recent public appearance was on Dance Deewane with Shehnaaz Gill last week.

(Image Credit: PTI/ Sidharth Shukla/ Jacqueline Fernandez/Parineeti-Facebook)