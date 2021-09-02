Sidharth Shukla's Death: Alia Bhatt Mourns Loss, Calls Him 'warmest, Always Positive'

Television actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has shaken the entire entertainment industry. Sidharth Shukla made his acting debut with the 2008 show Babul Ke Aangann Chootey Na and later had his breakthrough with Balika Vadhu. In 2014, the actor played a supporting role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, which marked his Bollywood debut. As the entire film and TV fraternity are mourning the demise of Sidharth Shukla, here is how the film's lead, Alia Bhatt, paid her tribute.

Alia Bhatt mourns her co-star Sidharth Shukla's death

Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt shared a monochrome photo with Sidharth Shukla and Varun Dhawan. In the story, she shared how Sidharth was one of the warmest and most genuine people she has ever worked with. She wrote, "Sid, one of the warmest, kindest and most genuine people I've worked with... always smiling and always positive!" She further extended her heartfelt condolences to the late actor's family. She wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and his fans who loved him so so deeply!" Alia Bhatt worked with Sidharth Shukla in the 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. While Alia played the role of an Ambala girl, Sidharth played an NRI who wished to marry her.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan extended his grief after learning about Sidharth Shukla's death. In an Instagram post, Varun Dhawan mentioned how Sidharth Shukla touched many hearts with his personality. He shared a photo from the film's promotions and extended his heartfelt condolences to the actor's family. He wrote, "Rip brother. u are loved by so many and u touched so many with ur kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones."

Sidharth Shukla suffered a major cardiac arrest this morning. He was soon rushed to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. A senior official confirmed the actor reached dead to the hospital. The 40-year-old was survived by his mother and two sisters. He was last seen in the show Broken But Beautiful 3. The actor was also reportedly in the cast of Prabhas' upcoming film Adipurush.

IMAGE: SIDHARTH SHUKLA AND ALIA BHATT'S INSTAGRAM