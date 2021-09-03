Sidharth Shukla's Death: Priyanka Chopra Talks About His 'legacy', Extends Condolences

Television actor and reality TV star, Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on Thursday. The actor was said to have suffered a heart attack on Thursday morning. Several Bollywood actors took to social media to express their condolences and speak about their grief after Sidharth Shukla’s death. Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to the microblogging site to share her condolences on the demise of the Broken But Beautiful actor.

Priyanka Chopra on Sidharth Shukla’s death

Priyanka Chopra took to her Twitter account on Friday after Sidharth Shukla’s death, to send her condolences to his family. She also mentioned a meaningful quote by Peter Strople in her tweet and referred to Shukla’s life as a legacy. The global icon wrote, “Legacy is not leaving something for people. It’s leaving something in people.” - Peter Strople Gone too soon #SidharthShukla. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti 🙏🏼”

“Legacy is not leaving something for people. It’s leaving something in people.” - Peter Strople



Gone too soon #SidharthShukla.



Deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om shanti 🙏🏼 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 3, 2021

Varun Dhawan posted a picture with his Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania co-star and wrote, “Rip brother 💔 you are loved by so many and u touched so many with your kind heart and beautiful personality. Today heaven has gained a star and we have lost one. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones.” Dhawan was also one of the many celebrities to arrive at Sidharth Shukla’s house to pay their last respects.

Bollywood’s ace producer Ekta Kapoor also penned down her condolences on Instagram after Sidharth Shukla’s death. She worked with the actor in his OTT debut series, Broken But Beautiful season 3. She uploaded a picture of the late actor and mentioned she had been numb since his passing. Kapoor wrote, “Rest in peace dear Sidharth! Never thought Agastya Rao‘s story would end like this! Strength to the family loved ones and fans! I can say with the love that our show got, he was loved by his fans!!”

Other celebrities who expressed their shock on social media included Sonia Rathee, Shefali Jariwala, Sanjay Dutt and many more. Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to express his sadness after Sidharth Shukla’s death. He wrote, “Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad... Condolences to his family. RIP Sidharth.”

Life & death are both baffling. But when someone as young as #SidharthShukla passes away with suddenness, one is very sad... Condolences to his family.

RIP Sidharth 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/en1RJVuj8k — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 2, 2021

(Image Credits: Sidharth Shukla-Instagram, PTI)