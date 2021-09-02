Last Updated:

Sidharth Shukla's Death: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha & Aarti Singh Reach Late Actor's House

Sidharth Shukla's death shocked the entire industry. The actor was found unconscious at his residence & was declared dead as soon he was admitted to hospital.

Sidharth Shukla
Rajkummar Rao arrived at Sidharth Shukla's residence to pay his condolences to the family.

Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar Rao was accompanied by his mother as they visited Sidharth Shukla's residence.

Patralekha
Rajkummar's girlfriend Patralekha also accompanied him to late actor Sidharth Shukla's residence.

Shefali Jariwala
Sidharth Shukla's Big Boss 13 co-contestant, Shefali Jariwala arrived at his residence to pay her tributes.

Aarti Singh
Sidharth Shukla's close friends and Big Boss 13 co-contestant Aarti Singh also arrived at the actor's residence.

Rahul Mahajan
Sidharth Shukla's close friend Rahul Mahajan paid his last tribute to the late actor.

Shabir Ahluwalia
Television actor Shabir Ahluwalia also arrived at Sidharth Shukla's residence.

