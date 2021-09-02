Sidharth Shukla’s Death: Raju Srivastava In Disbelief, Says ‘very Shocking News’

Famous TV celebrity and reality show star Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday. The actor was said to have died of a heart attack on the morning of 2 September 2021. Actor and comedian Raju Srivastava spoke to Republic Media Network and expressed his shock regarding the situation.

Raju Srivastava on Sidharth Shukla’s death

Speaking about the demise of Sidharth Shukla, Raju Srivastava said it was ‘very shocking' news. He wondered how something so tragic could happen to a fitness freak. Translated in English he said-

“It’s hard to believe that Sidharth Shukla is not with us anymore. It’s very shocking news. He was the superstar of the television industry and his loss is a tragedy for the television and film industry too.”

Srivastava also spoke about the obstacles Sidharth Shukla dealt with in his life, one of them being losing his father at a young age. He said-

“Sidharth Shukla lost his father at a young age and dealt with many difficulties in his life.”

More about Sidharth Shukla’s death

The most recent news about Sidharth Shukla’s death is that the police have recorded statements from his sister and brother-in-law. The statement mentioned that they were the ones to take the actor to the hospital on the morning of September 2. The late actor’s family also gave their statement and revealed the sequence of events leading up to Sidharth Shukla’s death

The actor was rushed to Cooper hospital on Thursday after the recommendation of a doctor, where he was declared dead before admission by Dr Niranjan at 10.30 AM. Currently, the actor's post-mortem is being conducted. A Mumbai Police official also told Republic that a chemical analysis will be conducted soon.

Picture Credits: Raju Srivastava/Twitter/Instagram