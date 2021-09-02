Sidharth Shukla’s Death: Read Details About The Actor's Demise, Events Through The Day

Popular TV star Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday. The actor was said to have died of a heart attack on the morning of September 2. Here is everything you need to know about the events that took place on Thursday, following Sidharth Shukla’s death.

Sidharth Shukla's Body To Remain At Cooper Hospital Overnight; Post Mortem Conducted

Popular reality TV star, actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday. The actor was said to have suffered a heart attack on the morning of September 2. In the most recent update with regards to Sidharth Shukla's death, the Mumbai police have confirmed that the actor's mortal remains will stay at the hospital overnight. This comes as an update to the earlier assertion wherein the body was to be taken to his Oshiwara home on Thursday evening.

Sidharth Shukla's Family Reveals Sequence Leading Up To His Death; 'unease Began At 3 AM'

After the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla, the Mumbai Police on Thursday informed that a chemical analysis will be conducted as part of the post-mortem procedure of the late actor. The three-four hour-long procedures will be conducted by a team comprising five medical professionals, as per sources. The development comes after the Mumbai Police recorded the statement of the family.

After Sidharth Shukla's Death, Police Record Statements Of Actor's Sister & Brother-in-law

Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday. The actor was said to have died of a heart attack on the morning of September 2; as such, he was pronounced 'dead-on-arrival' when he was brought to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital at around 10:20 am by his sister and brother-in-law in an unconscious state. According to Republic Media Network sources, Sidharth Shukla's mortal remains are likely to be taken to his residence in Oshiwara at around 7 PM. At the time of publishing this article, a post mortem is being conducted by a team of 5 doctors and is also being videographed. Amid this, Republic Media Network has also been informed that the police have recorded the statements of Sidharth Shukla's sister and brother-in-law.

Sidharth Shukla's Death: Shehnaaz Gill Leaves Shoot On Hearing Tragic News; 'is Unwell'

Actor Sidharth Shukla's untimely death has left the entire nation in shock and dismay. The 40-year-old passed away on Thursday, due to a massive heart attack, an official at Cooper Hospital told PTI. According to rumours, the actor was in a relationship with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill, whose father has now revealed that she is "not well". Reports suggest that the actor, who was on a shoot when she heard about Sidharth's demise, immediately left the shooting set.

Sidharth Shukla's Death: Shehnaaz Gill's Brother, Gauahar Khan Arrive At Actor's Residence

Actor Sidharth Shukla's sudden death on Thursday morning has left the country in shock. The actor is said to have suffered from a massive heart attack, though the precise cause is yet to be determined. An official of the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai told PTI that the actor was announced dead on arrival. Several prominent figures of the television and film industries arrived at the actor's residence to pay their tribute. Actor Gauahar Khan and Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha was spotted arriving at Shukla's residence.

Sidharth Shukla's Death Mourned By IFTDA; Issues A Statement On Actor's Loss; Read

The news of Sidharth Shukla's death on Thursday morning has shocked the entire country. The actor is said to have suffered from a massive heart attack, but, the cause of his death is yet to be confirmed. Several prominent figures from the television and film industry paid their last tribute to the actor and condole his death. The Indian Film & TV Directors' Association (IFTDA) has now released a statement as they mourn the loss of Sidharth Shukla.

Sidharth Shukla’s Death: Raju Srivastava In Disbelief, Says ‘very Shocking News’

Popular TV celebrity and reality show star Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday. The actor was said to have died of a heart attack on the morning of 2 September 2021. Actor and comedian Raju Srivastava spoke to Republic Media Network and expressed his shock regarding the situation.

Actor Sidharth Shukla Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest In Mumbai; Fans In Disbelief

Sidharth Shukla was a popular TV actor who recently passed away at the age of 40 at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai. The actor suffered from a serious heart attack on September 2, 2021 morning and was brought to the Cooper hospital dead a while ago. The moment the news of his demise surfaced on the internet, all his fans were left shocked and shattered. Here's how Sidharth Shukla's fans mourned the loss of the actor.

