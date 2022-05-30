Sidhu Moosewala’s Murder: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti, Nupur Sanon & Others Express Shock

In a shocking turn of events, popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader, Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on Sunday, a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Punjab government. As per sources, around two dozen entry and exit bullet wounds were found on the body of the late singer.

The singer's murder has stirred reactions from all over the globe with celebrities as well as fans taking to their social media space to mourn his demise. Expressing shock over the same, several celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and more mourned his death online.

On Monday, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a monochromatic picture of late singer Sidhu Moosewala. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "May your soul rest in peace. Condolences to the family and loved ones."

Actor Nupur Sanon also headed to the photo-blogging site as she mourned the singer's demise with a heartfelt note in the stories section. Posting a picture of the 295 singer, in which he could be seen all decked up in kurta pyjama and turban, Nupur captioned it, "Beyond shocked... Such a great talent... built the biggest fanbase at such a young age! Gone too soon... RIP Waheguru Ji give strength to family."

Taking to his Instagram space, Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor shared a smiling pic of Sidhu Moosewala and termed his demise 'tragic'. He simply wrote, "Tragic !!! RIP @sidhu_moosewala". Rakul Preet Singh also wrote on her IG story, "RIP".

Aparshakti Khurana shared an emotional post on his Instagram stories, which sees Sidhu Moosewala sitting with his mother. He wrote in the caption, "RIP Sidhu Moosewala".

Punjabi singer and Congress politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead by assailants in Mansa a day after his security cover was scaled down by the Bhagwant Mann government. The firing took place continuously for around 10 minutes with unknown gunmen firing around 30 shots of bullets, following which Moosewala and others were rushed to a hospital in Mansa, where the singer was declared brought dead.

Multiple arrests have been made related to the case so far.

