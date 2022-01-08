Sidney Poitier Dies: Anil Kapoor & Anupam Kher Pay Tribute, Share Old Pics With The Actor

Sidney Poitier has always been among the notable actors who bagged numerous Academy Awards, Golden Globes and more nominations for his performances. As the Bahamian-American artist recently passed away at the age of 94, many celebrity artists mourned the loss of the legendary star. Even Anil Kapoor took to social media and unveiled an unseen picture of them together and revealed how he was his childhood idol and a lifelong inspiration. Not just Anil, but even Anupam Kher shared his throwback picture with him while paying his tribute to the actor.

Sidney Poitier has been a pivotal part of some of the iconic movies in his career and garnered tons of love and appreciation from the audience. Some of his notable works as an actor and director include The Defiant Ones, Porgy and Bess, A Raisin in the Sun, Paris Blues, Lilies of the Field, A Patch of Blue, To Sir, With Love, and many more.

Anil Kapoor's tribute to the late legendary actor Sidney Poitier

Anil Kapoor recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a memorable picture of himself in which he can be seen sitting next to the late actor, Sidney Poitier. He also added a note next to it that expressed his grief on losing his childhood idol. He also added how he was his lifelong inspiration and a star of some of his favourite films and mentioned that he will be his fan and admirer forever. The note read, " Sidney Poitier, my childhood idol, lifelong inspiration & star of some of my favourite films... Forever your fan & admirer Rest in Peace. " (side)

Anupam Kher recalled the time when he met Sidney and wrote, "I had the honour of meeting the legendary actor #SidneyPoitier in early 2013. He was generous with his time for me. He was especially happy to know that I had an acting school. A fantastic actor & one of the kind persons I have met! Om Shanti!"

I had the honour of meeting the legendary actor #SidneyPoitier in early 2013. He was generous with his time for me. He was especially happy to know that I had an acting school. A fantastic actor & one of the kind persons I have met! Om Shanti! 🙏🌺 #ToSirWithLove @actorprepares pic.twitter.com/7IVqYlopC8 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 8, 2022

Even the popular Bollywood actor, Randeep Hooda took to his official Instagram handle and mourned the loss of Sidney Poitier by sharing a monochrome picture of the late actor and hoping for him to rest in peace. Take a look-

On the other hand, several artists from Hollywood as aweel as prominent celebrities expressed their grief on Sidney Poitier's demise including Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Mark Ruffalo, Jeffrey Wright, Hugh Jackman, Hilary Clinton and many others.

