Sikandar Kher Calls Himself 'Madhuri Dixit With A Moustache', Leaves Netizens In Splits

Sikandar Kher recently dropped in a hilarious video clip of himself from his virtual live session this weekend where he had a ball with his fans while partying with them. The actor even shared his ordeal on how Instagram cuts off his music due to copyright issues and quirkily responds to a fan who asks him to get married. Many of his fans took to the comments section and complimented the actor stating how ‘cute’ he was and mentioned how they think of him as a positive person.

Sikandar Kher’s Wimbledon weekend with fans

Sikandar Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a quirky video of himself interacting with his fans during a live session. In the video, The Aarya actor can be seen sitting inside his room and speaking to his fans about how his music on Instagram gets cut off due to copyright issues even though he was already paying for Apple Music. As he continued to interact with his fans, one of the fans took to the comments section and asked him to get married. The moment he saw the comment, he questioned the fan, “kya aap mere maa baap ho?” ( are you my father?). Sikandar Kher then held his phone in his hand and began dancing while addressing his fans live on Instagram. As the actor danced further, he stated that he could even dance with his expressions and referred to himself as ‘Madhuri Dixit with a moustache’. Later in the session, one of the fans inquired about his mother Kirron Kher's health, to which he replied that she is fine and then thanked everyone for their love. He captioned his video with ‘Madhuri Dixit with a moustache’ and added that he did not have anything more to say.

Many of his fans added laughing emojis in the comment section to depict how they were cracked up after watching his video while many others complimented him by stating how they love it when he goes live. Some of them also stated how they thought that he’s a positive person and added how his video brought back a big smile on their face. Have a look at some of the comments on Sikandar Kher’s Instagram post.

