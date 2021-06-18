Sikandar Kher Documents Hilarious Conversation About Marriage With Grandmother, Watch

Actor Sikandar Kher who is known for his witty posts on social media, recently documented his hilarious conversation with grandmother Dulari and father Anupam. The actor who is in Mumbai spoke to his grandmother who is currently enjoying her time with family in Shimla home. The video showed the funny banter between the two while Anupam tries to intervene and steal the fun with his one-liners.

Sikandar Kher's funny banter with Anupam Kher and Dulari

The video began with Dulari asking Sikandar to get married as it's been a long time. Dulari asked ‘Sikandar what kind of girl you need, you tell me I am going to find one for you.’ To which Sikandar explains his criteria of wanting to marry a ‘pretty, decent' girl. Followed by this, Dulari requests Sikandar to pay her a visit to Himachal Pradesh because of the amazing weather and family staying. Sikandar in the clip explained that he is set to resume work after the lockdown restrictions were eased in Mumbai.

Dulari who got emotional after watching her grandson sent her prayers and love to all the fans and people watching the Instagram live session. She said, “ I am so much thankful to all the people who showed their immense love for me and my family. I pray for Sikandar daily for half an hour for his long life and so that he gets a beautiful wife who will take care of him in future.”

Anupam in the clip explained how people have been showing their love and respect to Dulari as they started their journey from Mumbai to Shimla. “Dulari has become a star. Starting from the Mumbai airport to the aircraft to Shimla, everybody is just praising Dulari while blessing her for her innocence and she has been enjoying that. I went to Himachal police headquarters and they were only asking about Dulari. She has become a star and household name now,” opined Anupam. While captioning the conversation, Sikandar wrote, “DulariRocks and how … #KherSaab was also there … Love and blessing from my Dadiji to all of you #Dulari #KherSaab @anupampkher.”

