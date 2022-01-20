Sikandar Kher Joins Hands With Jackie Shroff For Harman Baweja's Web Series 'Chidiya Udd'

Last seen and immensely appreciated for his role in Disney+ Hotstar's family crime drama web show, Aarya, Sikandar Kher is all geared up for his next venture titled Chidiya Udd. Produced by Harman Baweja and Vicky Bahri, the show will be streaming on MX Player. The show will be helmed by ace Marathi director, Ravi Jadhav who is known for delivering movies like Banjo, Chhatrapati Shivaji and the Timepass duology. The show will also star Slumdog Millionaire fame Madhur Mittal in a pivotal role.

Sikandar Kher and Jackie Shroff to star in Harman Baweja's Chidiya Udd

Jackie Shroff, who has previously worked with Sikander Kher in the 2019 hit, Romeo Akbar Walter will be joining the cast of Chidiya Udd along with Sikander Kher in the lead role. The web show will feature Sikandar playing one of the most challenging roles of his career, and it has him equally excited for the same.

The actor says, "Extremely excited for Chidiya Udd as it has an international feel and certainly looks like a show that will go far and wide and be worthy of a world audience. It was a very tricky tightrope to walk for all of us because with this show, we are trying to capitalise on a certain mass audience that the country has and also reach out to the global viewer. So there were certain dos and don’ts that came with the territory and we had to be careful with the tonality. I think we’ve hit the right blend of both sides. I am grateful to Harman and Vicky for providing me with this wonderful opportunity," as per the official press release.

Image: PR