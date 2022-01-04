Sikandar Kher To Star In Duo Siddharth-Garima's Upcoming 'Dukaan' Based On Surrogacy

Actor Sikandar Kher is all set to star in the upcoming film Dukaan based on the theme of surrogacy. The film will mark the directorial debut of the duo Siddharth Singh & Garima Wahal who are known for writing critically acclaimed films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and more. The actor was recently seen in the majorly successful series Aarya 2 alongside Sushmita Sen and was widely praised for his role.

Sikander Kher in 'Dukaan'

As mentioned earlier, the film will be directed by Siddharth-Garima who are known for their expertise in story-telling which has raised the audiences' expectations for their directorial debut. Actor Monika Panwar, known as 'Guddi' of Jamtara: Sabka Number Aayega, was roped in to play the lead in the movie. Sikandar Kher will reportedly star opposite her in Dukaan. Both the actors have reportedly started prepping for their roles which require immense research before the filming begins.

The movie will be based on the subject of surrogacy which has been seldom covered in Bollywood. Earlier in 2021, Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi, directed by Laxman Utekar, provided a heartwarming take on the topic and emerged as one of the biggest films on the OTT platform. Giving a glimpse into the film and Monika Panwar's character, the makers dropped the poster in February 2021, where she sported her huge baby bump with a suggestive expression on her face.

The caption read, ''Mai Tumhare Bacche Ki Maa Banne Wali Hu!" which translates to, 'I'm going to be the mother of your child.' The poster also read, ''Paid and delivered'' and Monika further added in the caption, ''My next precious project "DUKAAN" with my favourite writer & director duo @siddharthgarima ❤️ DUKAAN khuli gai che!!✍️ #DukaanFirstLook #AsliDesiSurrogacy #bollywoodupcomingmovies #surrogacyindia #2022''

More on Sikandar Kher

The actor was last seen in Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya 2 which followed the quest of a widow avenging her husband's death by a gang. The 40-year-old actor received heaps of praises for his role Daulat. He also posted an appreciation post for Sushmita Sen on his Instagram by writing, ''Who better to play strength than this lady... Here’s a toast to the one and only Sushmita Sen who is pure power! PS: This photograph will always be one of my favourites from one of my favourite times.. #Aarya and #Daulat @sushmitasen47''

(Inputs from PR)

(Image: Instagram/@siddharthgarima/sikandarkher)