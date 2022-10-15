Silambarasan To Make Bollywood Debut As Singer In Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha-starrer

Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha's upcoming film Double XL will seemingly see a handful of debuts. Earlier, it was revealed that Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Tamil Actor Mahat Raghvendra would make their Bollywood debut with the film. Now, Tamil actor, filmmaker and singer, Silambarasan TR is also set to make his Bollywood debut as a singer in the upcoming flick.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Silambarasan TR recently shared the official video of his song Taali Taali from Double XL. Sharing the track, the actor revealed that it is his first song in Hindi and dedicated it to Mahat Raghvendra. He wrote, "Here’s my first song in Hindi, My debut as a singer in Bollywood & this one is for my friend @MahatOfficial."

The Tamil star further wished the film's team his best and wrote, "Onwards & upwards! Proud of you Good luck to the whole team of doubleXL Guys get ready to groove with the TaaliTaali song!"

Shikhar Dhawan's first look from Doule XL

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan will make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming comedy-drama. Huma Qureshi shared a still from the film featuring her dancing with the cricketer. In the still, Dhawan could be seen donning a black coloured tuxedo with a bow, while Qureshi wore a pink dress. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Cat is out of the bag …. Finally @shikhardofficial."

Later, Dhawan shared a video from the upcoming film in which he walked toward Qureshi and then danced with her. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Get ready for the fun-filled laughter riot with the cast of DoubleXL. Watch the movie in cinemas near you on 4th November! Wishing all the best to the entire team of DoubleXL."

More about Double XL

Touted to be a humorous and heartwarming drama, the upcoming film will revolve around two plus-sized women as they navigate through a society full of taboos around their weight. The movie will star Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles. Helmed by Satram Ramani, the movie will release on November 4.

