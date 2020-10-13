Congrats, You Finally Understand What Women Go Through: Simi Garewal's COVID Fears Analogy

Bollywood veteran and talk show host Simi Garewal compared the restrictions posed by COVID-19 to the daily life of a woman, talking about how the pandemic had helped the society understand what women go through.

"Are you scared to step out?, Worried that you are not covering your face enough? Paranoid of anyone touching you? Terrified of anyone coming in your arm's length? Are you concerned that the person who looks safe might actually be sick inside? Does it scare you that if you do succumb to it, you will be blamed and no one will be willing to help you?" questioned Simi Garewal.

"Congratulations, you finally understand wha a woman goes through every single day in a society that blames her for rape..." she added.

Life is like a woman...in COVID19.. pic.twitter.com/QmlaMHWhjf — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) October 12, 2020

Over the last few months, Simi Garewal has been very vocal over issues especially over her support to the movement for justice for Sushant, though she has twisted and turned over her support for Kangana Ranaut.

Simi is best known for her work in movies like Do Badan, Saathi, Mera Naam Joker, Siddhartha, Karz and Udeekaan. The actor kickstarted her film journey alongside Feroz Khan in the much-acclaimed 1962 film, Tarzan Goes To India. Besides acting, Simi has also anchored the much-acclaimed talk show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. In her career, the actor has also written and directed a Hindi feature film called Rukhsat and has produced several television commercials, for which she earned many awards and accolades.

