Simi Garewal All Praises For Kangana Ranaut As She 'gives Her Heart & Soul' In 'Thalaivii'

Veteran actor and celebrity chat show host Simi Garewal was recently spotted for the special screening of actor Kangana Ranaut’s latest political release Thalaivii. The veteran actor who was spotted with Kangana during the screening of the film was completely amazed by the latter’s performance and portrayal of late former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa. Simi took to Twitter and penned an appreciation post for the Manikarnika star and even shared a small excerpt of her conversation with J Jayalalithaa where she wanted Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to play her role in the biopic.

Simi, who had interviewed former actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa for her popular chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal way back in 1999, shared her small conversation with the politicians. The actor revealed that back then Jayalalithaa then wanted Aishwarya Rai to play her role if there was ever a biopic made on her. Before sharing her opinion on the film, Simi wrote that it was her delight to watch Kangana stepping into the shoes of the late politicians and how she pulled it off amazingly.

Simi Garewal praises Kangana Ranaut's exemplary performance in Thalaivi

Sharing her views on the same, the 73-year-old actor wrote, “Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut's radical comments...I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-Ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud have approved of Kangana's portrayalThumbs up. As for @thearvindswamy, he is MGR reincarnate!!”

Altho I do not support #KanganaRanaut's radical comments..I do support her acting talent. In #Thailavii she gives it her heart & soul! Jaya-ji wanted Aishwarya to play her..my hunch is JJ wud hv approved of Kangana's portrayal👍. As for @thearvindswamy he is MGR reincarnate!! — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) September 10, 2021

Simi also could not stop appreciating Arvind Swami’s portrayal of MGR in Thalaivi. She wrote, “You forget he is Arvind Swamy! You believe he REALLY is MGR! But they left out JJ’s childhood...I wish they hadn’t. It wud have had a stronger impact on the story of Jayalalithaa.. but that’s only my opinion..." The story of the film chronicles the life of J. Jayalalithaa, starting from her days in the entertainment industry to her journey in politics. With satellite, digital, and music rights, the political thriller managed to recover over Rs 85 crore even before it hit the theatres. Directed by A L Vijay, the movie finally hit the screens on September 10 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Along with Ranaut, the ensemble of the cast also features actors like Arvind Swamy, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree in significant roles.

You forget he is Arvind Swamy! You believe he REALLY is MGR! But they left out JJ's childhood..I wish they hadn't. It wud have had a stronger impact in the story of Jayalalithaa.. but that's only my opinion.. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) September 10, 2021

IMAGE: VIRALBHAYANI/Instagram