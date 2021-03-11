Simi Garewal Hails 'distribution & Administration' Of COVID-19 Vaccines In India

Veteran actress Simi Garewal who recently received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine took to Twitter and hailed the vaccination drive that is underway across the country. The actress was super impressed by the systematic planning and efficiency conducted at the hospital for the patients who were inoculated. Exuberating pride, the actress wrote, “I hail the distribution & administration of vaccines in India. Who could imagine such a MAMMOTH operation could be conducted so systematically & efficiently!! It's a paradigm for the world. So proud of our India.”

Simi Grewal hails COVID vaccine drive

In the other post, Simi Garewal gave credit to honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing in digital agenda to the country that has made things more efficient and prompt. Lauding the sincere efforts of PM Modi, Simi added, “..and let's face it - the uber efficiency is because of Digital India. Whatever your politics we must give @narendramodi the due credit for bringing in the Digital agenda.”

The actress who received the COVID vaccine recently shared the details on Twitter and informed about the entire process. The senior actress stated that the process was 'smooth, courteous, efficient' while hoping that everyone in India gets it soon. A netizen asked why she had not mentioned the word 'free.’ The Karz actress stated that it was not, as she had paid Rs 250. For the uninitiated, the COVID vaccines can also be availed at private hospitals for a fee of Rs 250. She stated the price of the vaccine was 'too low.'

..and let's face it - the uber efficiency is because of Digital India. Whatever your politics we must give @narendramodi the due credit for bringing in the Digital agenda. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 10, 2021

With the second phase of the vaccination (open to those above 60yrs or those above 45yrs with co-morbidities) commencing, several Bollywood stars to receive the vaccine include Hema Malini, Jeetendra, Paresh Rawal, Saif Ali Khan, Anupam Kher among others. The vaccination will be completed only after they receive their second dose, after 28 days or later.

Apart from vaccinating the citizens, India has also been delivering the vaccines to numerous countries including neighbouring and friendly nations under its 'Vaccine Maitri' program. Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccination in India kicked off on March 1. The vaccination program started at over 10,000 designated government facilities and 20,000 private hospitals and vaccination centers.

