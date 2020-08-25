Simi Garewal Reacts To BTS Pictures From Satyajit Ray Film, Says 'Yes.. It's Me'

On Monday, August 24, actor Simi Garewal re-shared a tweet, which had a couple of BTS pictures featuring her. In the black and white pictures, Simi Garewal was seen sporting a tribal look for her Bengali film project Arranyer Din Ratri, which was directed by renowned filmmaker Satyajit Ray. The actor agreed that the woman featured in the pictures is her as she wrote, "Yes..it's me", along with a grinning face with sweat emoticon.

The Twitter user, who shared the BTS pictures, wrote a Bengali caption. The English translation of the caption read, "It's getting late ... The two crooked eyes got drunk ... Mozillo Ray in love with Hassan Raja Piari It's getting late ... Nisha got drunk on two crooked eyes". Scroll down to check out the BTS of Duli featuring Simi Garewal.

Simi Garewal's Duli from Aranyer Din Ratri

Within a few hours, the re-shared post managed to garner more than 920 likes along with 66 re-tweets, and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of fans praised Simi's previous projects and wrote a note for her. Revisiting the work of the star cast and the late director, a user elaborated that Simi's character Duli was a revolution in Aranyer Din Ratri.

On the other side, a fan's comment read, "I so much love watching this movie, it made me feel as if ‘zindagi na milegi dobara’ was made years back". Another user revisited the film and remember a scene as its comment read, "If I recall correctly, one of the protagonists asks, who is she? And -I think Robi - drunkenly replies, Miss India!".

Aranyer Din Ratri

Aranyer Din Ratri, the Bengal-language adventure-drama, was released in 1970. Along with Simi Garewal, the Satyajit Ray directorial also featured Soumitra Chatterjee, Subhendu Chatterjee, Shamit Bhanja, Rabi Ghosh, Kaberi Bose, Aparna Sen and Sharmila Tagore in the lead. It was a film adaptation of a Bengali novel of the same name written by Sunil Gangopadhyay.

It is said that Aranyer Din Ratri was one of the earliest films to use the literary technique of the carnivalesque. The plot of the film revolved around a group of friends, who decided to head out for a weekend in a forest. The film garnered a positive response from the audience and the critics alike.

