Simi Garewal Replied THIS To Trolls Criticising Her For Sharing Mahesh Bhupathi Video

Simi Garewal was recently criticised for sharing an old video of Mahesh Bhupathi with his ex-wife Shvetha Jaishankar. The clip was from her chat show titled Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. In the video, the former couple was seen interacting with Simi. The couple parted ways in 2009 and now the Tennis player is married to Lara Dutta.

Sharing the video, she captioned the post, "RENDEZVOUS GEMS. Mahesh Bhupathi & Shvetha Jaishankar (his first wife). This rendezvous with Mahesh & Shvetha was in the first year of their marriage. Both lovely people who couldn't carry through in the end. A day after Mahesh married Lara Dutta, Shvetha tied the knot with Chennai businessman Raghu Kailas. The journey to find your soul mate is not always easy. But now both couples have found their life partners.. & their happiness."

Soon after, fans took to the comments section to post their reactions. A fan wrote, "Shouldn't be putting lows of someone's life out there.. they have long moved on, why to touch those strings." Simi Garewal responded to the comment and said, "People are so quick to judge without even reading the entire post. These are real-life stories. We gain from learning about human experiences..(with happy endings)." However, a fan praised the former actress and wrote, "Simigi, you have put your point across them very delicately without tainting anyone’s reputation. I really admire this quality of yours. It’s life, things happen." Check the post below:

More on Mahesh Bhupathi's relationships

Mahesh Bhupathi tied the knot with model Shvetha Jaishankar in 2002 and got divorced in 2009, seven years after their marriage. Later, the tennis player got married to Lara Dutta in 2011. The couple was blessed with a daughter named Saira Bhupathi in 2012. Lara Dutta made her acting debut with the 2003 film Andaaz and was last seen in a web series titled Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.