Last Updated:

Simi Garewal Withdraws 'evil' Word For Meghan Markle After Flak; Replaces It With Another

Simi Garewal withdrew the word 'evil for Meghan Markle after receiving flak from a section. However, she replaced it with another word.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Simi Garewal withdraws 'evil' word for Meghan Markle after flak; replaces it with another

Meghan Markle’s explosive statements, alongside Prince Harry, in the interview with Oprah Winfrey, became a talking point in India too. One reaction here that made headlines was Simi Garewal being unconvinced by the former Suits star’s statement and calling her ‘evil.’ The veteran stuck to her remark amid criticism from a section for her statement, but decided to withdraw the word ‘evil’, calling it too ‘excessive.’

READ | Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's new maternity shoot picture has netizens gushing over it

Simi Garewal withdraws ‘evil’ remark for Meghan Markle 

Simi Garewal took to Twitter to share that the word ‘evil’ was ‘excessive’ and that the word ‘calculating’ was better.

READ | Poet Amanda Gorman backs Meghan Markle, says 'she is living the life Diana should have'

This was after the Karz actor received flak from the section for stating that she did not 'believe a word ' that Meghan Markle said in the interview. With the Duchess of Sussex alleging that there were 'concerns' by members of the Royal Family on the skin colour of their baby, when she was pregnant with Archie, Simi Garewal termed it as a ‘racism card.’ She accused Meghan Markle of making the statement to 'gain sympathy.'

READ | 'Meghan Markle is evil; using racism card to gain sympathy,' says unconvinced Simi Garewal

Simi Garewal also went on to reply to some of the criticism, and in one stated that her reaction was out of anger. Sharing one report, stated that she also stated that she did not appreciate women who ‘break homes’ that they enter after marriage.

In another reply, she asked why Meghan had to ‘take it out’ on her in-laws.  As one accused her of supporting ‘racist colonial monarch’ and feeling superior to ‘black/brown people’, the veteran termed it as ‘utter nonsense.’

She finally stated that she was fed up with the controversy and quipped that people had their 'lives to navigate.'

Meghan Markle’s controversial interview 

Meghan Markle alleged that the Royal Family did not support her and Prince Harry, while even being ‘willing to lie to support’ other members of the family. She added that factors like her being a mixed-race and a divorcee had not crossed her mind before she was made to realise it by the members of the family. She also spoke about having ‘suicidal thoughts’ over being made to feel miserable by the family.

The two-hour interview was watched by 17.1 million viewers, reports claimed. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT