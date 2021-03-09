Simi Garewal withdraws 'evil' word for Meghan Markle after flak; replaces it with another

Meghan Markle’s explosive statements, alongside Prince Harry, in the interview with Oprah Winfrey, became a talking point in India too. One reaction here that made headlines was Simi Garewal being unconvinced by the former Suits star’s statement and calling her ‘evil.’ The veteran stuck to her remark amid criticism from a section for her statement, but decided to withdraw the word ‘evil’, calling it too ‘excessive.’

Simi Garewal withdraws ‘evil’ remark for Meghan Markle

Simi Garewal took to Twitter to share that the word ‘evil’ was ‘excessive’ and that the word ‘calculating’ was better.

This was after the Karz actor received flak from the section for stating that she did not 'believe a word ' that Meghan Markle said in the interview. With the Duchess of Sussex alleging that there were 'concerns' by members of the Royal Family on the skin colour of their baby, when she was pregnant with Archie, Simi Garewal termed it as a ‘racism card.’ She accused Meghan Markle of making the statement to 'gain sympathy.'

#OprahMeghanHarry I don't believe a word Meghan says. Not a word. She is lying to make herself a victim. She is using the race card to gain sympathy. Evil. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 8, 2021

Simi Garewal also went on to reply to some of the criticism, and in one stated that her reaction was out of anger. Sharing one report, stated that she also stated that she did not appreciate women who ‘break homes’ that they enter after marriage.

Thanks Aranya (what a beautiful name! ðŸ‘Œ)...but evil was not right. I got a bit angry when she lied that she didn't know anything about him. I've read masses of articles.. but pls read this:https://t.co/5aP6aXftqb — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 8, 2021

There are too many facts...for a starter try reading this.. And I do not respect women who come in and break up homes. Families & marriages take years to build trust..https://t.co/5aP6aXftqb — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 8, 2021

In another reply, she asked why Meghan had to ‘take it out’ on her in-laws. As one accused her of supporting ‘racist colonial monarch’ and feeling superior to ‘black/brown people’, the veteran termed it as ‘utter nonsense.’

The tabloids are a force of their own in Britain. No one can control them!!. But why take it out on your in laws - when it's the tabloids to blame?... — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 8, 2021

This is utter nonsense.. — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 8, 2021

She finally stated that she was fed up with the controversy and quipped that people had their 'lives to navigate.'

Ho humm...ðŸ¥±.. Enough of Oprah/Meghan/Harry!!!. Tomorrow is another day.. we have our own lives to navigate...ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜´ — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 8, 2021

Meghan Markle’s controversial interview

Meghan Markle alleged that the Royal Family did not support her and Prince Harry, while even being ‘willing to lie to support’ other members of the family. She added that factors like her being a mixed-race and a divorcee had not crossed her mind before she was made to realise it by the members of the family. She also spoke about having ‘suicidal thoughts’ over being made to feel miserable by the family.

The two-hour interview was watched by 17.1 million viewers, reports claimed.